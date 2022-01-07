Nick Brady -- 2021 FootballScoop Division III Coordinator of the Year

No one -- no one -- in college football dominated opponents like Delaware Valley's defense.

FootballScoop is proud to announce that Nick Brady (Delaware Valley) is the 2021 FootballScoop Division III Coordinator of the Year, presented by AstroTurf as selected by prior winners.

Let us begin with the obvious: You can't do better than first place. But basic logic and arithmetic tell us someone must finish in first place in every category. It takes a special, unattainable level of brilliance to finish in first place in every... single... category.

Except it wasn't unattainable, not for Nick Brady's Delaware Valley defense. They attained it.

On the ground, Delaware Valley defended 322 runs, permitting 361 yards and no touchdowns. They finished first in yards per game, yards per carry, and touchdowns allowed.

Through the air, DelVal defended 305 passes. They surrendered 133 completions (43.6 percent) for 1,160 yards (3.8 per attempt) with eight touchdowns against 21 interceptions. They finished first in yards per attempt, first in passing defense, and first in pass efficiency.

Opponents faced 154 third downs against Delaware Valley and converted 31. That 20.4 percent rate ranked first nationally.

Opponents penetrated the Aggies' red zone 16 times in 12 games; they scored three touchdowns and kicked two field goals -- a total of 20 points. Their 31.2 percent score rate ranked first nationally.

As should come as no surprise given all the above, Delaware Valley led Division III with 126.8 yards per game allowed (2.43 per play, 1st), 6.8 points per game, and 111 total first downs surrendered. The only category in which Delaware Valley did not lead the nation was takeaways; they finished second with 38.

Hidden within those mind-numbing season numbers were a slew of stellar single-game performances. Six opponents never reached 100 yards and six never reached the end zone against DelVal's defense -- including three shutouts, plus a fourth opponent (Montclair State) that mustered only a safety. Montclair State represented Delaware Valley's finest hour -- 29 yards on 31 pass attempts, and zero credited rushing yards on 27 attempts. Even at the Aggies' worst, they were still outstanding; their high point for yards allowed was 280, and their high point for points was 17, which they permitted once.

The Aggies went 11-1 on the season, winning the Middle Atlantic Conference and advancing to the second round of the Division III playoffs, where they fell, 14-0, to Muhlenberg College.

Also DelVal's assistant head coach and linebackers coach, Brady has been on his alma mater's staff for a dozen years and its defensive coordinator for six. He played wide receiver for the Aggies and coached running backs for six years before switching over to defense. He coached wide receivers and defensive backs at Upper Moreland (Pa.) High School in between runs as an Aggie player and coach.

The FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football. The finalists (Jameson Corall [Merchant Marine Academy], Larry Harmon [Mary Hardin-Baylor], Ryan Maiuri [Central], Brad Spencer [North Central], and Brady) were selected based off of nominations by coaches, athletic directors, and athletic department personnel. The prior winners selected this year's winner.

Previous winners of the Division III Coordinator of the Year award are Glen Fowles (Williamette [Ore.], 2008), Jim Zebrowski (Wisconsin-Whitewater, 2009), Vince Kehres (Mount Union [Ohio], 2010), Wallie Kuchinski (Saint Thomas [Minn.], 2011), John O’Grady (Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 2012), Brian Borland (Wisconsin-Whitewater, 2013), Jackson Vaughan (Linfield, 2014), Chris Kappas (Mount Union [Ohio], 2015), Brandon Staley (John Carroll [Ohio], 2016), Larry Harmon (Mary Hardin-Baylor [Texas], 2017), Mike Fox (Brockport [N.Y.], 2018), and Brad Spencer (North Central [Ill.], 2019).

1st Nationally -- Total Defense 1st Nationally -- Passing Defense 1st Nationally -- Yards Per Play 1st Nationally -- Passing Efficiency 1st Nationally -- Scoring Defense 1st Nationally -- Rushing Defense 1st Nationally -- Red Zone Defense 1st Nationally -- 3rd Down Defense

Since 1965, the AstroTurf brand has been driven by forward thinking ingenuity. Today AstroTurf continuously improves its system design to deliver playing surfaces with the most realistic, sport-specific performance, longest lasting durability, and sound player protection. For more information please visit AstroTurf.com.

