Skip to main content
Ben Thienes -- 2021 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

Ben Thienes -- 2021 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

FootballScoop is proud to announce that Ben Thienes (San Jose State) is the 2021 FootballScoop Football Operations Director of the Year presented by AstroTurf as selected by prior winners.

2020 and 2021 presented uniquely challenging years for folks in operations and logistics around the world; and perhaps to a greater degree on the state of California. Thienes received praise from operations staffs across the country for his ability to navigate the consistently changing landscape deftly and with a smile on his face throughout. 

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan shared, “There is no one in the country I believe is more deserving than Ben. He represents our team and this profession at large so well. He’s consistently thinking ahead and thinking through challenges and coming up with solutions. We owe a huge amount of our success to Ben and his staff. We’re very, very fortunate to have him and I couldn’t do it without him.” 

In addition to running the day-to-day for Spartan football, he's also in charge of planning and programming for the Spartan Athletics Center in CEFCU Stadium, scheduled to open next year. 

A Boise State graduate, Thienes entered football through coaching. He was an assistant at Parkland Douglas (Fla.) High School in 2007, an assistant coach and strength coach at Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College from 2008-10, and a defensive backs and special teams GA at his alma mater from 2011-13. His duties transferred to Washington when Chris Petersen moved from Boise to Seattle, and in 2015 Thienes became the linebackers coach and player personnel director at Portland State. 

He joined San Jose State's program as director of football operations and was promoted to assistant AD for football operations in 2020. 

CoY-2021

The FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football. The prior winners selected this year's winner.

Previous winners of the Football Operations Director of the Year award are Tom Deahn (Temple, 2009), Mike Kerin (West Virginia, 2010), Mike Sinquefield (TCU, 2011), Matt Doyle (Stanford, 2012), Jason Grooms (Ohio, 2013), Mack Butler (Oklahoma State, 2014), Mark Robinson (Florida State, 2015), Tim Knox (Illinois, 2016), Tyler Cook (UAB, 2017), Shane Elder (North Texas, 2018), Randy Ross (Arkansas, 2019), Michael Hazel (Penn State, 2020) and Will Gilkison (Rutgers, 2020). 

You May Like

Brian Kelly LSU

Sources: Brian Kelly, LSU making pair of key additions to Tigers' recruiting staff

Kelly is adding two recruiting experts with deep, deep ties in Louisiana

2 minutes ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Scott Sinclair -- 2021 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year

Georgia is annually the strongest, fastest, meanest team in college football, and 2021 represented their peak (so far).

8 minutes ago
Matt Nagy

The Bears have fired Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy didn't make the progress the organization needed to see, and he's reportedly out partway through his fourth season

2 hours ago
Cortez Hankton

Sources: With staff almost complete, Brian Kelly and LSU target top SEC assistant coach

Kelly needs a wide receivers coach and is going after a rising star

2 hours ago
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: AppState, Pat Washington part; Mountaineers need wide receivers coach

Washington has coached more than three decades across some of the sport's top programs

19 hours ago
nick kirby

Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart believe NIL widening college's 'haves, have-nots'

As the two coaches prepare for the CFP title Monday night, they're also addressing the future of their sport

22 hours ago
Mike Zimmer

Report: Mike Zimmer not expected to return to Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer's Vikings has won two playoff games in eight seasons on the job.

Jan 8, 2022
Deion Sanders

Coach Prime does it again: Jackson State stuns with another blue-chip prospect

Sanders and the Tigers received a commitment from a consensus top-50 player Saturday

Jan 8, 2022