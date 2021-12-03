FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Championship Week

It all comes down to this weekend: the 2021 FootballScoop Pick 'Em Championship

So, it's all come down to this.

A year of work and prep, planning and praying, comes down to the final Saturday. Not only that, it comes down to the final minutes of the final game of the season.

I'm, of course, talking about conference championship weekend, where 20 teams will play for trophies and six more for immortality. I'm also talking about the FootballScoop picks championship.

Entering the final week of our season, Doug carries a 2-game lead over John for the 2021 title. Depending on who wins the Conference USA, Pac-12 and ACC championship games, Doug or John will wear the crown for the next eight months.

Here's how we see Championship Week shaking out.