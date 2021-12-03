Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Championship Week

It all comes down to this weekend: the 2021 FootballScoop Pick 'Em Championship
Author:

So, it's all come down to this. 

A year of work and prep, planning and praying, comes down to the final Saturday. Not only that, it comes down to the final minutes of the final game of the season. 

I'm, of course, talking about conference championship weekend, where 20 teams will play for trophies and six more for immortality. I'm also talking about the FootballScoop picks championship.

Entering the final week of our season, Doug carries a 2-game lead over John for the 2021 title. Depending on who wins the Conference USA, Pac-12 and ACC championship games, Doug or John will wear the crown for the next eight months.

Here's how we see Championship Week shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Western Kentucky at UTSA

WKU

UTSA

WKU

WKU

Oregon vs. Utah

Utah

Oregon

Utah

Utah

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Kent State

Kent State

Kent State

Kent State

Utah State at San Diego State

Utah State

SDSU

SDSU

SDSU

Appalachian State at Louisiana

Louisiana

Louisiana

Louisiana

Louisiana

Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Houston at Cincinnati

Houston

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Michigan vs. Iowa

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Pitt vs. Wake Forest

Wake

Pitt

Pitt

Wake

Last Week

10-5

10-5

12-3

9-6

YTD

116-79 (.595)

129-66 (.662)

124-71 (.636)

127-68 (.651)

