FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Championship Week
So, it's all come down to this.
A year of work and prep, planning and praying, comes down to the final Saturday. Not only that, it comes down to the final minutes of the final game of the season.
I'm, of course, talking about conference championship weekend, where 20 teams will play for trophies and six more for immortality. I'm also talking about the FootballScoop picks championship.
Entering the final week of our season, Doug carries a 2-game lead over John for the 2021 title. Depending on who wins the Conference USA, Pac-12 and ACC championship games, Doug or John will wear the crown for the next eight months.
Here's how we see Championship Week shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Western Kentucky at UTSA
WKU
UTSA
WKU
WKU
Oregon vs. Utah
Utah
Oregon
Utah
Utah
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
OSU
OSU
OSU
OSU
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois
Kent State
Kent State
Kent State
Kent State
Utah State at San Diego State
Utah State
SDSU
SDSU
SDSU
Appalachian State at Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana
Georgia vs. Alabama
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Houston at Cincinnati
Houston
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Michigan vs. Iowa
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Pitt vs. Wake Forest
Wake
Pitt
Pitt
Wake
Last Week
10-5
10-5
12-3
9-6
YTD
116-79 (.595)
129-66 (.662)
124-71 (.636)
127-68 (.651)