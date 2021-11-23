FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Rivalry Week
The most wonderful time of the year is here.
Yes, in the civilian world it's the holiday season. In college football, the playoffs are underway at the lower divisions and it's Rivalry Week in FBS.
There's plenty on the line in each of the 15 games we're picking, and plenty more. After this, we get Championship Saturday and then bowl season.
In our neck of the woods, Doug's 13-2 week flipped the top of our standings. He went from being one game back to one game ahead of John with two weeks to play.
Here's how we see this weekend shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
State
Boise State at San Diego State
SDSU
SDSU
SDSU
Boise
Iowa at Nebraska
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
North Carolina at NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
Iowa
Washington State at Washington
Wazzu
Wazzu
Wazzu
NC State
Ohio State at Michigan
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Florida State at Florida
FSU
FSU
FSU
FSU
Miami (Ohio) at Kent State
Miami
Kent State
Kent State
Kent State
Alabama at Auburn
Bama
Bama
Bama
Bama
Oregon State at Oregon
State
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Western Kentucky at Marshall
WKU
Marshall
WKU
WKU
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
OK State
OU
OK State
OU
Clemson at South Carolina
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
BYU at USC
BYU
BYU
BYU
BYU
Last Week
11-4
13-2
12-3
11-4
YTD
106-74 (.589)
119-61 (.661)
112-68 (.622)
118-62 (.656)