November 23, 2021
FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Rivalry Week

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games is back at it again.
The most wonderful time of the year is here.

Yes, in the civilian world it's the holiday season. In college football, the playoffs are underway at the lower divisions and it's Rivalry Week in FBS. 

There's plenty on the line in each of the 15 games we're picking, and plenty more. After this, we get Championship Saturday and then bowl season.

In our neck of the woods, Doug's 13-2 week flipped the top of our standings. He went from being one game back to one game ahead of John with two weeks to play. 

Here's how we see this weekend shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

State

Boise State at San Diego State

SDSU

SDSU

SDSU

Boise

Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

North Carolina at NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

Iowa

Washington State at Washington

Wazzu

Wazzu

Wazzu

NC State

Ohio State at Michigan

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Florida State at Florida

FSU

FSU

FSU

FSU

Miami (Ohio) at Kent State

Miami

Kent State

Kent State

Kent State

Alabama at Auburn

Bama

Bama

Bama

Bama

Oregon State at Oregon

State

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Western Kentucky at Marshall

WKU

Marshall

WKU

WKU

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

OK State

OU

OK State

OU

Clemson at South Carolina

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

BYU at USC

BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

Last Week

11-4

13-2

12-3

11-4

YTD

106-74 (.589)

119-61 (.661)

112-68 (.622)

118-62 (.656)

footballscoop pick 'em

