FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 1
The 2022 college football season is officially here, and once again FootballScoop is the only outlet brave enough to pick football games.
For a full breakdown of this weekend's action, head over to On The Line. For our forecast of this weekend's action, scroll down.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Backyard Brawl
Pitt
WVU
Pitt
Pitt
Penn State at Purdue
Purdue
Penn State
Purdue
Penn State
TCU at Colorado
TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
UNC at App State
App State
UNC
UNC
UNC
Oregon vs. Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Cincinnati at Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Houston at UTSA
UTSA
Houston
Houston
Houston
Utah at Florida
Florida
Utah
Utah
Florida
Army at Coastal Carolina
Army
Coastal
Coastal
Coastal
Notre Dame at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Notre Dame
Memphis at MS State
State
State
State
State
Louisville at Syracuse
Louisville
Louisville
Louisville
Louisville
Boise State at Oregon State
Oregon State
Boise
Boise
Oregon State
Florida State vs. LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Last Week
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
YTD
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Enjoy the games, y'all.
Hear (or watch) us discuss this weekend's slate below.