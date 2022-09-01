Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 1

Will Dan Lanning go from helping Georgia to a national title to spoiling the Bulldogs' honeymoon?

The 2022 college football season is officially here, and once again FootballScoop is the only outlet brave enough to pick football games. 

For a full breakdown of this weekend's action, head over to On The Line. For our forecast of this weekend's action, scroll down. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

Backyard Brawl

Pitt

WVU

Pitt

Pitt

Penn State at Purdue

Purdue

Penn State

Purdue

Penn State

TCU at Colorado

TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

UNC at App State

App State

UNC

UNC

UNC

Oregon vs. Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Houston at UTSA

UTSA

Houston

Houston

Houston

Utah at Florida

Florida

Utah

Utah

Florida

Army at Coastal Carolina

Army

Coastal

Coastal

Coastal

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Notre Dame

Memphis at MS State

State

State

State

State

Louisville at Syracuse

Louisville

Louisville

Louisville

Louisville

Boise State at Oregon State

Oregon State

Boise

Boise

Oregon State

Florida State vs. LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Last Week

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

YTD

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Enjoy the games, y'all. 

Hear (or watch) us discuss this weekend's slate below. 

