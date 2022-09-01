FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 1

Will Dan Lanning go from helping Georgia to a national title to spoiling the Bulldogs' honeymoon?

The 2022 college football season is officially here, and once again FootballScoop is the only outlet brave enough to pick football games.

For a full breakdown of this weekend's action, head over to On The Line. For our forecast of this weekend's action, scroll down.

Game Scott Doug Zach John Backyard Brawl Pitt WVU Pitt Pitt Penn State at Purdue Purdue Penn State Purdue Penn State TCU at Colorado TCU TCU TCU TCU UNC at App State App State UNC UNC UNC Oregon vs. Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Cincinnati at Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Houston at UTSA UTSA Houston Houston Houston Utah at Florida Florida Utah Utah Florida Army at Coastal Carolina Army Coastal Coastal Coastal Notre Dame at Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Notre Dame Memphis at MS State State State State State Louisville at Syracuse Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Boise State at Oregon State Oregon State Boise Boise Oregon State Florida State vs. LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Clemson at Georgia Tech Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Last Week N/A N/A N/A N/A YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enjoy the games, y'all.

Hear (or watch) us discuss this weekend's slate below.