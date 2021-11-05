FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

So, in #Nuggets we reported that Saturday's Army-Air Force game would be played at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because that's what the ESPN.com schedule said. But it turns out that was incorrect. The game will actually be played at Globe Life Field.

For those unaware with the lay of the land in Arlington, Globe Life Field is the current home of MLB's Texas Rangers and Choctaw Stadium is the former home. The former home, an outdoor venue, was formerly called Globe Life Park, which was extremely confusing, and so the Rangers sold naming rights to Choctaw Casinos & Resorts across the border in Oklahoma. Anyway, let's move on.

Once the host of an MLB All-Star Game, the first MLB inter-league game and two World Series, Choctaw Stadium has hosted the XFL's Dallas Renegades, a number of Texas high school football games, and basically any outdoor sport played on a rectangular grass or grass-like surface.

Choctaw Stadium

The important thing to note here is that Globe Life Field is located directly between AT&T Stadium and Choctaw Stadium. Like, within walking distance. It's hard to imagine three large sporting venues closer together anywhere in the world. I've illustrated this handy map below.

Rather than use the massive indoor football stadium immediately to Globe Life's west or a moderately-sized (48,000) outdoor stadium just across the street to the north -- keep in mind it'll be in the high 50s and sunny at kickoff on Saturday -- Army, Air Force and the powers that be that put this game together decided to split the difference and turn the indoor baseball stadium into a football stadium.

With that off my chest, here are this week's picks.