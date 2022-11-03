FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10
A few weeks ago Zach, privately, stated he didn't think anyone could catch JB.
This week there is growing belief Scott is about to take over first place. Feels like a good week for Scott to suggest upping the ante, perhaps with a bottle of bourbon on the line among friends.
Cheers to good friends, great football and bragging rights.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|JB
App State at Coastal
App
Coastal
Coastal
Coastal
Oregon State at Washington
Oregon State
Washington
Oregon State
Oregon State
Tennessee at Georgia
Vols
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Alabama at LSU
LSU
Alabama
Alabama
Bama
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Syracuse at Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Syracuse
UCF at Memphis
Memphis
UCF
UCF
UCF
Texas at K-State
Kansas State
Texas
Texas
Texas
Clemson at Notre Dame
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Notre Dame
Wake Forest at NC State
NC State
Wake
Wake
Wake
Liberty at Arkansas
Liberty
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Kentucky at Missouri
Missouri
Kentucky
Missouri
Missouri
Florida at Texas A&M
Florida
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Iowa at Purdue
Iowa
Purdue
Purdue
Purdue
Baylor at Oklahoma
Baylor
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Baylor
Last week
10-5
11-4
8-7
7-8
Season
90-45
87-48
83-52
93-42
Before you just blindly accept that Scott's picks are prolly all correct, allow Zach to lay out just what is On the Line in these games.