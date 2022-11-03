FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10

A few weeks ago Zach, privately, stated he didn't think anyone could catch JB.

This week there is growing belief Scott is about to take over first place. Feels like a good week for Scott to suggest upping the ante, perhaps with a bottle of bourbon on the line among friends.

Cheers to good friends, great football and bragging rights.

Game Scott Doug Zach JB App State at Coastal App Coastal Coastal Coastal Oregon State at Washington Oregon State Washington Oregon State Oregon State Tennessee at Georgia Vols Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama at LSU LSU Alabama Alabama Bama Oklahoma State at Kansas Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Syracuse at Pitt Pitt Pitt Pitt Syracuse UCF at Memphis Memphis UCF UCF UCF Texas at K-State Kansas State Texas Texas Texas Clemson at Notre Dame Clemson Clemson Clemson Notre Dame Wake Forest at NC State NC State Wake Wake Wake Liberty at Arkansas Liberty Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Kentucky at Missouri Missouri Kentucky Missouri Missouri Florida at Texas A&M Florida Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Iowa at Purdue Iowa Purdue Purdue Purdue Baylor at Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma Oklahoma Baylor Last week 10-5 11-4 8-7 7-8 Season 90-45 87-48 83-52 93-42

Before you just blindly accept that Scott's picks are prolly all correct, allow Zach to lay out just what is On the Line in these games.