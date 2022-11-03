Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10

A few weeks ago Zach, privately, stated he didn't think anyone could catch JB. 

This week there is growing belief Scott is about to take over first place. Feels like a good week for Scott to suggest upping the ante, perhaps with a bottle of bourbon on the line among friends. 

Cheers to good friends, great football and bragging rights.

GameScottDougZachJB

App State at Coastal

App

Coastal

Coastal

Coastal

Oregon State at Washington

Oregon State

Washington

Oregon State

Oregon State

Tennessee at Georgia

Vols

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Alabama at LSU

LSU

Alabama

Alabama

Bama

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Syracuse at Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Syracuse

UCF at Memphis

Memphis

UCF

UCF

UCF

Texas at K-State

Kansas State

Texas

Texas

Texas

Clemson at Notre Dame

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Notre Dame

Wake Forest at NC State

NC State

Wake

Wake

Wake

Liberty at Arkansas

Liberty

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Kentucky at Missouri

Missouri

Kentucky

Missouri

Missouri

Florida at Texas A&M

Florida

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Iowa at Purdue

Iowa

Purdue

Purdue

Purdue

Baylor at Oklahoma

Baylor

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Baylor

Last week

10-5

11-4

8-7

7-8

Season

90-45

87-48

83-52

93-42

Before you just blindly accept that Scott's picks are prolly all correct, allow Zach to lay out just what is On the Line in these games. 

You May Like

Tennessee Playoff

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

The biggest regular season games in Tennessee and Georgia history, a possible SEC West title game, a grudge match in Fort Worth, and the rest of the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
UCLA UA

UC system regents to decide on UCLA move to Big Ten later this month, per report

Does the UC board of regents really want to keep UCLA in the Pac-12... or perhaps force Cal into the Big Ten?

By Zach Barnett
Kirby Smart

Kirby and Georgia have been preparing for Tennessee's unique tempo for months now

Kirby Smart's major concern each week is whether or not his guys are in shape, so they've been preparing for Tennessee's unique mix of tempo, scheme, and personnel since for months now.

By Doug Samuels
Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn vacancy, other jobs; says 'I'd hire Deion (Sanders)'

Kiffin praised his fellow Magnolia State coach, Deion Sanders, on the SEC Teleconference

By John Brice
auburn

An SEC coach weighs in on what Auburn needs for its head coaching vacancy

Sam Pittman has worked at four different SEC programs, revived the Arkansas Razorbacks

By John Brice
Auburn Tigers Football vs LSU 2012

Auburn makes a slew of staff changes

By Scott Roussel
Deion Sanders

What happens in FCS if Deion Sanders, Jackson State finish off unbeaten regular season?

Coach Prime's Jackson State squad is cruising towards a second-straight SWAC title, is undefeated

By John Brice
Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin releases statement following Auburn firing

The former Auburn coach made his first public comments since he became the former Auburn coach.

By Zach Barnett