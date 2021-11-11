FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11
We spent much of this week here at FootballScoop "predicting" the future in the form of Nuclear Winter VII.
It's all in good fun.
But do you know what's serious? Picking football games. That is serious business.
Here's how we see Week 11 shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
North Carolina at Pitt
UNC
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Michigan at Penn State
Michigan
Michigan
Penn State
Michigan
Oklahoma at Baylor
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Baylor
Oklahoma
Mississippi State at Auburn
Auburn
Auburn
Auburn
Auburn
Northwestern at Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Georgia at Tennessee
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Georgia
Purdue at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Minnesota at Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
UAB at Marshall
Marshall
Marshall
UAB
Marshall
Miami at Florida State
Miami
Miami
Miami
FSU
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Notre Dame at Virginia
ND
ND
ND
ND
NC State at Wake Forest
Wake
Wake
Wake
Wake
Arkansas at LSU
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
LSU
Nevada at San Diego State
Nevada
Nevada
SDSU
SDSU
Last week
9-6
10-5
7-8
12-3
YTD
86-64 (.573)
97-53 (.647)
88-62 (.587)
97-53 (.647)