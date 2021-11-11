Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
November 11, 2021

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.


We spent much of this week here at FootballScoop "predicting" the future in the form of Nuclear Winter VII.

It's all in good fun.

But do you know what's serious? Picking football games. That is serious business. 

Here's how we see Week 11 shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

North Carolina at Pitt

UNC

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Michigan at Penn State

Michigan

Michigan

Penn State

Michigan

Oklahoma at Baylor

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Baylor

Oklahoma

Mississippi State at Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Auburn

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Georgia at Tennessee

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Purdue at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Minnesota at Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

UAB at Marshall

Marshall

Marshall

UAB

Marshall

Miami at Florida State

Miami

Miami

Miami

FSU

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Notre Dame at Virginia

ND

ND

ND

ND

NC State at Wake Forest

Wake

Wake

Wake

Wake

Arkansas at LSU

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

LSU

Nevada at San Diego State

Nevada

Nevada

SDSU

SDSU

Last week

9-6

10-5

7-8

12-3

YTD

86-64 (.573)

97-53 (.647)

88-62 (.587)

97-53 (.647)

