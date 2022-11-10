FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11
Week 10 provided everything any college football fan could want on the field.
Picks, however, were a different story. As in prior weeks, Scott and Doug continue their assault on JB's lead. It. Is. Only. A matter of time....
For a look at the biggest games of the weekend head on over the On the Line.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|JB
Tulsa at Memphis
Tulsa
Memphis
Tulsa
Memphis
LSU at Arkansas
LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
Alabama at Ole Miss
Alabama
Ole Miss
Alabama
Alabama
TCU at Texas
TCU
TCU
Texas
Texas
Purdue at Illinois
Illinois
Illinois
Purdue
Illinois
Louisville at Clemson
Louisville
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Maryland at Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
Penn State
UCF at Tulane
Tulane
UCF
UCF
Tulane
Washington at Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
K-State at Baylor
Baylor
K-State
Baylor
Baylor
UNC at Wake Forest
UNC
UNC
UNC
Wake
FSU at Syracuse
FSU
FSU
FSU
FSU
Texas A&M at Auburn
Auburn
Texas A&M
Auburn
Texas A&M
Wisconsin at Iowa
Iowa
Wisconsin
Iowa
Iowa
South Carolina at Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Last week
7-8
7-8
5-10
6-9
Season to date
97-53
94-56
88-62
99-51
As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.