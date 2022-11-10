FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

Week 10 provided everything any college football fan could want on the field.

Picks, however, were a different story. As in prior weeks, Scott and Doug continue their assault on JB's lead. It. Is. Only. A matter of time....

For a look at the biggest games of the weekend head on over the On the Line.

Game Scott Doug Zach JB Tulsa at Memphis Tulsa Memphis Tulsa Memphis LSU at Arkansas LSU LSU LSU LSU Alabama at Ole Miss Alabama Ole Miss Alabama Alabama TCU at Texas TCU TCU Texas Texas Purdue at Illinois Illinois Illinois Purdue Illinois Louisville at Clemson Louisville Clemson Clemson Clemson Maryland at Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State UCF at Tulane Tulane UCF UCF Tulane Washington at Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon K-State at Baylor Baylor K-State Baylor Baylor UNC at Wake Forest UNC UNC UNC Wake FSU at Syracuse FSU FSU FSU FSU Texas A&M at Auburn Auburn Texas A&M Auburn Texas A&M Wisconsin at Iowa Iowa Wisconsin Iowa Iowa South Carolina at Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Last week 7-8 7-8 5-10 6-9 Season to date 97-53 94-56 88-62 99-51

As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.