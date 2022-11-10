Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

Week 10 provided everything any college football fan could want on the field. 

Picks, however, were a different story. As in prior weeks, Scott and Doug continue their assault on JB's lead. It. Is. Only. A matter of time.... 

For a look at the biggest games of the weekend head on over the On the Line.

GameScottDougZachJB

Tulsa at Memphis

Tulsa

Memphis

Tulsa

Memphis

LSU at Arkansas

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

Alabama at Ole Miss

Alabama

Ole Miss

Alabama

Alabama

TCU at Texas

TCU

TCU

Texas

Texas

Purdue at Illinois

Illinois

Illinois

Purdue

Illinois

Louisville at Clemson

Louisville

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Maryland at Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

Penn State

UCF at Tulane

Tulane

UCF

UCF

Tulane

Washington at Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

K-State at Baylor

Baylor

K-State

Baylor

Baylor

UNC at Wake Forest

UNC

UNC

UNC

Wake

FSU at Syracuse

FSU

FSU

FSU

FSU

Texas A&M at Auburn

Auburn

Texas A&M

Auburn

Texas A&M

Wisconsin at Iowa

Iowa

Wisconsin

Iowa

Iowa

South Carolina at Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Last week

7-8

7-8

5-10

6-9

Season to date

97-53

94-56

88-62

99-51

As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

Tags
terms:
footballscoop pick 'em

You May Like

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 10.10.35 AM

Jeff Saturday had the perfect response to all of his critics

Critics of Jeff Saturday have been loud this week, and when asked about it he had the perfect response that has won over a lot of folks.

By Doug Samuels
Gary Patterson

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

We've got the first Gary Patterson Bowl in Austin, the biggest Tulane home game since 1949, the possible end of an era in college football, and 36 games with postseason implications.

By Zach Barnett
Conference USA

Conference USA getting in on the MACtion action

Conference USA got its football games on cable television, but at a price.

By Zach Barnett
kj jefferson

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman shares leverage goals, insights on 2-point conversion attempts

The Razorbacks are trying to rebound this week against LSU after a ruling that quarterback KJ Jefferson's knee was down last week on the Hogs' game-tying two-point attempt in a loss to Liberty

By John Brice
IMG_3454

SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals

Was Mark Stoops referencing Tennessee, which is aggressively using NIL in recruiting behind Spyre Sports, other UT-endorsed collectives

By John Brice
Barry Lunney Jr

Illinois extends offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr.

Lunney has helped Illinois to Big Ten Championship contention in his first year in Champaign.

By Zach Barnett
Eli Drinkwitz

Eli Drinkwitz's extension comes with substantial raise

A .500 record has netted Mizzou's third-year head coach a 50% raise.

By Zach Barnett
rich freeman

Change atop Morehouse College program

Rich Freeman is stepping down after a long run ends in a 1-9 season

By John Brice