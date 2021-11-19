FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 12
The end comes quick this time of year, doesn't it?
Once the calendar flips to November, the darkness consuming the light earlier and earlier. With each passing day, the night takes more.
That's a good metaphor for the college football season. The season takes forever to get here, then it feels like September never ends. October rolls around and you get into a rhythm, and then once it becomes November, there's football on every night, the time starts running together and before you know it the season's over.
The lower divisions are already in the playoffs, FCS ends its season this Saturday, and by the time we wake up Sunday there'll be just two weekends left of sunup-to-sundown college football. Sundown keeps creeping earlier and earlier.
In our neck of the woods, John has nudged ahead of Doug to take a 1-game lead with three to play.
Here's how we see this week shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Michigan State at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Wake Forest at Clemson
Wake
Clemson
Wake
Clemson
Iowa State at Oklahoma
OU
OU
OU
OU
Florida State at Boston College
BC
BC
FSU
BC
Arkansas at Alabama
Bama
Bama
Bama
Bama
SMU at Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Virginia at Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
UAB at UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Louisiana at Liberty
Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana
Liberty
UCLA at USC
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
Baylor at Kansas State
K-State
K-State
Baylor
Baylor
Auburn at South Carolina
Carolina
Carolina
Carolina
Auburn
Cal at Stanford
Cal
Cal
Stanford
Stanford
Oregon at Utah
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Utah
Last Week
9-6
9-6
12-3
10-5
95-70 (.576)
106-59 (.642)
100-65 (.606)
107-58 (.648)