November 19, 2021
FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 12

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.
The end comes quick this time of year, doesn't it? 

Once the calendar flips to November, the darkness consuming the light earlier and earlier. With each passing day, the night takes more.

That's a good metaphor for the college football season. The season takes forever to get here, then it feels like September never ends. October rolls around and you get into a rhythm, and then once it becomes November, there's football on every night, the time starts running together and before you know it the season's over.

The lower divisions are already in the playoffs, FCS ends its season this Saturday, and by the time we wake up Sunday there'll be just two weekends left of sunup-to-sundown college football. Sundown keeps creeping earlier and earlier.

In our neck of the woods, John has nudged ahead of Doug to take a 1-game lead with three to play. 

Here's how we see this week shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Michigan State at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Wake Forest at Clemson

Wake

Clemson

Wake

Clemson

Iowa State at Oklahoma

OU

OU

OU

OU

Florida State at Boston College

BC

BC

FSU

BC

Arkansas at Alabama

Bama

Bama

Bama

Bama

SMU at Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Virginia at Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

UAB at UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Louisiana at Liberty

Louisiana

Louisiana

Louisiana

Liberty

UCLA at USC

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

Baylor at Kansas State

K-State

K-State

Baylor

Baylor

Auburn at South Carolina

Carolina

Carolina

Carolina

Auburn

Cal at Stanford

Cal

Cal

Stanford

Stanford

Oregon at Utah

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Utah

Last Week

9-6

9-6

12-3

10-5

95-70 (.576)

106-59 (.642)

100-65 (.606)

107-58 (.648)

