FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 12

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

The end comes quick this time of year, doesn't it?

Once the calendar flips to November, the darkness consuming the light earlier and earlier. With each passing day, the night takes more.

That's a good metaphor for the college football season. The season takes forever to get here, then it feels like September never ends. October rolls around and you get into a rhythm, and then once it becomes November, there's football on every night, the time starts running together and before you know it the season's over.

The lower divisions are already in the playoffs, FCS ends its season this Saturday, and by the time we wake up Sunday there'll be just two weekends left of sunup-to-sundown college football. Sundown keeps creeping earlier and earlier.

In our neck of the woods, John has nudged ahead of Doug to take a 1-game lead with three to play.

Here's how we see this week shaking out.