FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 13
Once again, we've staked JB to a healthy lead. No way he blows this, right?
Rivalry week often brings out the best in teams; and sometimes, well, other things happen. Here's looking forward to a great slate of games.
For those who have been following along from home, a solid week of picks right here and JB will have locked up some new bourbon compliments of the rest of us. All we have left is this rivalry week set of picks and next weekend's championship week for all the bourbon.
Let's go!
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|JB
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
State
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Tulane at Cincinnati
Tulane
Tulane
Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Baylor at Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
NC State at UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
Michigan at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
South Carolina at Clemson
South Carolina
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Louisville at Kentucky
Louisville
Kentucky
Louisville
Kentucky
Oregon at Oregon State
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon State
Notre Dame at USC
USC
USC
USC
Notre Dame
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee
Washington at Wazzu
Wazzu
Washington
Washington
Washington
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State
West Virginia
Oklahoma State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Wake Forest at Duke
Duke
Wake Forest
Duke
Wake Forest
Memphis at SMU
Memphis
SMU
SMU
SMU
Last week
7-8
11-4
9-6
12-3
Season to date
113-67
115-65
108-72
119-61