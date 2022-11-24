Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 13

Once again, we've staked JB to a healthy lead. No way he blows this, right? 

Rivalry week often brings out the best in teams; and sometimes, well, other things happen. Here's looking forward to a great slate of games. 

For those who have been following along from home, a solid week of picks right here and JB will have locked up some new bourbon compliments of the rest of us. All we have left is this rivalry week set of picks and next weekend's championship week for all the bourbon. 

Let's go! 

GameScottDougZachJB

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

State

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Tulane at Cincinnati

Tulane

Tulane

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

Baylor at Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

NC State at UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

Michigan at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

South Carolina at Clemson

South Carolina

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Louisville at Kentucky

Louisville

Kentucky

Louisville

Kentucky

Oregon at Oregon State

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon State

Notre Dame at USC

USC

USC

USC

Notre Dame

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Tennessee

Tennessee

Washington at Wazzu

Wazzu

Washington

Washington

Washington

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

Oklahoma State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Wake Forest at Duke

Duke

Wake Forest

Duke

Wake Forest

Memphis at SMU

Memphis

SMU

SMU

SMU

Last week

7-8

11-4

9-6

12-3

Season to date

113-67

115-65

108-72

119-61

