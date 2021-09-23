September 23, 2021
FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 4

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick all the major college football games.
Last week saw Scott, John and Zach all go 11-4, while Doug slumped to 9-6. At the quarter pole of the regular season, John has a 1-game lead on Scott with Doug and Zach two games back of second place. 

Reminder: #Nuggets has your in-depth preview of every important game this weekend.

Here's how we see Week 4 shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Marshall at App State

App State

App State

App State

App State

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

ND

ND

LSU at Mississippi State

State

LSU

LSU

LSU

Missouri at Boston College

BC

Mizzou

Mizzou

Mizzou

SMU at TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

Texas Tech at Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Boise State at Utah State

Utah State

Boise

Boise

Boise

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Arkansas

A&M

A&M

Arkansas

Clemson at NC State

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Rutgers at Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

UTSA at Memphis

UTSA

UTSA

UTSA

Memphis

Louisville at Florida State

Louisville

Louisville

Louisville

FSU

Tennessee at Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

K-State

OK State

K-State

OK State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

OU

OU

OU

OU

Last week

11-4

9-6

11-4

11-4

YTD

29-16 (.644)

28-17 (.622)

28-17 (.622)

30-15 (.667)

