FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 4

Last week saw Scott, John and Zach all go 11-4, while Doug slumped to 9-6. At the quarter pole of the regular season, John has a 1-game lead on Scott with Doug and Zach two games back of second place.
Reminder: #Nuggets has your in-depth preview of every important game this weekend.
Here's how we see Week 4 shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Marshall at App State
App State
App State
App State
App State
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
ND
ND
LSU at Mississippi State
State
LSU
LSU
LSU
Missouri at Boston College
BC
Mizzou
Mizzou
Mizzou
SMU at TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
Texas Tech at Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Boise State at Utah State
Utah State
Boise
Boise
Boise
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
Arkansas
A&M
A&M
Arkansas
Clemson at NC State
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Rutgers at Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
UTSA at Memphis
UTSA
UTSA
UTSA
Memphis
Louisville at Florida State
Louisville
Louisville
Louisville
FSU
Tennessee at Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
K-State
OK State
K-State
OK State
West Virginia at Oklahoma
OU
OU
OU
OU
Last week
11-4
9-6
11-4
11-4
YTD
29-16 (.644)
28-17 (.622)
28-17 (.622)
30-15 (.667)