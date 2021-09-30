FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5

September was an incredible month of college football, and October is starting off with a bang.
No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama
No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame
Can Michigan win on the road? Can Texas and OU get out of their purple hazes? Who hands the other their second loss, LSU or Auburn?
#Nuggets has your full weekend preview, but here's how we see this week shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Virginia at Miami
Miami
Virginia
Miami
Miami
Iowa at Maryland
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Arkansas at Georgia
UGA
UGA
UGA
UGA
Michigan at Wisconsin
Michigan
Wisconsin
Michigan
Wisconsin
Texas at TCU
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Louisville at Wake Forest
Wake
Wake
Wake
Wake
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
Cincy
Cincy
Cincy
ND
Ole Miss at Alabama
Bama
Bama
Bama
Bama
Oregon at Stanford
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oregon
Oklahoma at Kansas State
OU
OU
OU
OU
Ohio State at Rutgers
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Florida at Kentucky
Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Baylor at Oklahoma State
Baylor
Baylor
OSU
OSU
Auburn at LSU
LSU
Auburn
LSU
LSU
Arizona State at UCLA
UCLA
ASU
UCLA
UCLA
Last Week
9-6
10-5
10-5
9-6
YTD
38-22 (.633)
38-22 (.633)
38-22 (.633)
39-21 (.650)