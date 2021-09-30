September 30, 2021
FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5

FootballScoop is the only website brave enough to pick the major college football games.
September was an incredible month of college football, and October is starting off with a bang.

No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame

Can Michigan win on the road? Can Texas and OU get out of their purple hazes? Who hands the other their second loss, LSU or Auburn?

#Nuggets has your full weekend preview, but here's how we see this week shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Virginia at Miami

Miami

Virginia

Miami

Miami

Iowa at Maryland

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Arkansas at Georgia

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

Michigan at Wisconsin

Michigan

Wisconsin

Michigan

Wisconsin

Texas at TCU

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Louisville at Wake Forest

Wake

Wake

Wake

Wake

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

Cincy

Cincy

Cincy

ND

Ole Miss at Alabama

Bama

Bama

Bama

Bama

Oregon at Stanford

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon

Oklahoma at Kansas State

OU

OU

OU

OU

Ohio State at Rutgers

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Florida at Kentucky

Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Baylor

Baylor

OSU

OSU

Auburn at LSU

LSU

Auburn

LSU

LSU

Arizona State at UCLA

UCLA

ASU

UCLA

UCLA

Last Week

9-6

10-5

10-5

9-6

YTD

38-22 (.633)

38-22 (.633)

38-22 (.633)

39-21 (.650)

