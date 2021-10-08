October 8, 2021
FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6

This week is packed with big games: No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss. And, of course, UConn at UMass.

In our neck of the woods, an 11-4 week put Doug in first place, two games ahead of John and myself.

Here's how we see this weekend shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Stanford at Arizona State

ASU

Stanford

ASU

ASU

Oklahoma vs. Texas

Texas

OU

OU

Texas

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Arkansas

Northern Illinois at Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Toledo

Georgia at Auburn

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

Boise State at BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

Florida State at North Carolina

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

UConn at UMass

UConn

UMass

UConn

UConn

Penn State at Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

UTSA at Western Kentucky

UTSA

UTSA

WKU

UTSA

Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan

Michigan

Nebraska

Nebraska

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

ND

ND

VT

ND

LSU at Kentucky

UK

LSU

UK

UK

Alabama at Texas A&M

Bama

Bama

Bama

Bama

Utah at USC

USC

USC

USC

USC

Last Week:

8-7

11-4

9-6

8-7

46-29 (.613)

49-26 (.6530

47-28 (.627)

47-28 (.627)

