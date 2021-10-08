FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 6
This week is packed with big games: No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas, No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss. And, of course, UConn at UMass.
In our neck of the woods, an 11-4 week put Doug in first place, two games ahead of John and myself.
Here's how we see this weekend shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Stanford at Arizona State
ASU
Stanford
ASU
ASU
Oklahoma vs. Texas
Texas
OU
OU
Texas
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Arkansas
Northern Illinois at Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Toledo
Georgia at Auburn
UGA
UGA
UGA
UGA
Boise State at BYU
BYU
BYU
BYU
BYU
Florida State at North Carolina
UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
UConn at UMass
UConn
UMass
UConn
UConn
Penn State at Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
UTSA at Western Kentucky
UTSA
UTSA
WKU
UTSA
Michigan at Nebraska
Michigan
Michigan
Nebraska
Nebraska
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
ND
ND
VT
ND
LSU at Kentucky
UK
LSU
UK
UK
Alabama at Texas A&M
Bama
Bama
Bama
Bama
Utah at USC
USC
USC
USC
USC
Last Week:
8-7
11-4
9-6
8-7
46-29 (.613)
49-26 (.6530
47-28 (.627)
47-28 (.627)