October 14, 2021
Publish date:

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it once again.
Author:

Last weekend was chaotic on the field, and chaotic in our standings. Scott and Doug won the week... at 8-7. That put them two games ahead of myself and John, who high fived with matching 6-9 marks.

Yikes.

Y-i-k-e-s.

Head to #Nuggets for our full weekend preview. Scroll down for our Week 7 picks. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

Clemson at Syracuse

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

UCF at Cincinnati

Cincy

Cincy

Cincy

Cincy

Oklahoma State at Texas

Texas

Texas

OK State

Texas

Auburn at Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Arkansas

Florida at LSU

Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Texas A&M at Missouri

A&M

A&M

A&M

A&M

Kentucky at Georgia

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

BYU at Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Miami at North Carolina

Miami

Miami

UNC

UNC

Pitt at Virginia Tech

VT

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

TCU at Oklahoma

OU

OU

OU

OU

Ole Miss at Tennessee

Vols

Lane

Lane

Lane

NC State at Boston College

BC

NC State

BC

BC

UCLA at Washington

UCLA

UCLA

UW

UCLA

Arizona State at Utah

ASU

ASU

ASU

ASU

Last week

8-7

8-7

6-9

6-9

YTD

54-36 (.600)

57-33 (.633)

53-37 (.589)

53-37 (.589)

You May Like

Andre Patterson Vikings

Vikings assistant's message of hope and navigating life shines bright amid tragic shooting at St. Paul bar

Andre Patterson, a coaching veteran with nearly 40 years of experience, shares an inspiring answer of hope when asked if he feels his work in the community has been "in vain" after the tragic shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one dead and injured 14 others.

1 hour ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The Lane Train returns to Knoxville, a massive game for Sark, and Kentucky takes its turn with Goliath

The most comprehensive college football preview on the Internet.

2 hours ago
James Franklin Kirk Ferentz

James Franklin brings receipts to Kirk Ferentz's claim that Penn State faked injuries

"We don't coach it. We don't teach it," Franklin said of the accusation Penn State faked injuries in its loss to Iowa.

17 hours ago
Lincoln Riley Spencer Rattler

Lincoln Riley has a full-blown QB controversy on his hands

After the OU student newspaper witnessed freshman QB Caleb Williams playing with the first team, Riley has put his entire programs under wraps. But that ploy can only work for so long.

17 hours ago
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart shares why Georgia has shifted their defensive philosophy to more "simulated pressures"

Despite having one of the most talented front sevens around, Kirby Smart and Georgia have decided to shift their defensive philosophy a bit over the last few years to utilize more "simulated pressures" - a hot, and emerging, defensive trend.

Oct 13, 2021
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 7 - Duran Parish

Oct 13, 2021
Dana Holgorsen

Taking stock of the 2019 hiring class

Four of these 23 hires are unqualified successes. For the other 19, a critical stretch awaits.

Oct 13, 2021
Sep 28, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz defends Hawkeyes' fans, booing of Penn State's 'injured' players

Days after his squad rallied from down two touchdowns to beat Penn State, Kirk Ferentz defended his program's faithful.

Oct 12, 2021