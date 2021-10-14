FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7
Last weekend was chaotic on the field, and chaotic in our standings. Scott and Doug won the week... at 8-7. That put them two games ahead of myself and John, who high fived with matching 6-9 marks.
Yikes.
Y-i-k-e-s.
Head to #Nuggets for our full weekend preview. Scroll down for our Week 7 picks.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Clemson at Syracuse
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
UCF at Cincinnati
Cincy
Cincy
Cincy
Cincy
Oklahoma State at Texas
Texas
Texas
OK State
Texas
Auburn at Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Arkansas
Florida at LSU
Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Texas A&M at Missouri
A&M
A&M
A&M
A&M
Kentucky at Georgia
UGA
UGA
UGA
UGA
BYU at Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Miami at North Carolina
Miami
Miami
UNC
UNC
Pitt at Virginia Tech
VT
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
TCU at Oklahoma
OU
OU
OU
OU
Ole Miss at Tennessee
Vols
Lane
Lane
Lane
NC State at Boston College
BC
NC State
BC
BC
UCLA at Washington
UCLA
UCLA
UW
UCLA
Arizona State at Utah
ASU
ASU
ASU
ASU
Last week
8-7
8-7
6-9
6-9
YTD
54-36 (.600)
57-33 (.633)
53-37 (.589)
53-37 (.589)