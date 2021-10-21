FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 8
After seven straight weeks of at least two ranked v. ranked matchups, we get none this week. Which, naturally, means we're in for the wildest weekend of an already topsy-turvy season
Here's how we see this week shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Colorado State at Utah State
USU
USU
USU
USU
Northwestern at Michigan
UM
UM
UM
UM
Wake Forest at Army
Wake
Wake
Wake
Wake
Syracuse at Virginia Tech
VT
VT
VT
VT
Wisconsin at Purdue
Purdue
Wisconsin
Purdue
Purdue
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
OSU
OSU
ISU
ISU
Oregon at UCLA
UCLA
Oregon
Oregon
UCLA
LSU at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
LSU
Ole Miss
Clemson at Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
BYU at Washington State
BYU
BYU
Wazzu
BYU
Boston College at Louisville
L'ville
L'ville
BC
L'ville
San Diego State at Air Force
AFA
AFA
SDSU
AFA
Nevada at Fresno State
Nevada
Nevada
Nevada
Nevada
USC at Notre Dame
ND
ND
ND
ND
NC State at Miami
NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
Last week
7-8
11-4
11-4
10-5
YTD
61-44 (.581)
68-37 (.648)
64-41 (.610)
63-42 (.600)