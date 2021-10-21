October 21, 2021
Publish date:

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 8

The only website brave enough to pick the major college football games does it again.
Author:

After seven straight weeks of at least two ranked v. ranked matchups, we get none this week. Which, naturally, means we're in for the wildest weekend of an already topsy-turvy season

Reminder: #Nuggets has your full weekend preview. 

Here's how we see this week shaking out. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

Colorado State at Utah State

USU

USU

USU

USU

Northwestern at Michigan

UM

UM

UM

UM

Wake Forest at Army

Wake

Wake

Wake

Wake

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

VT

VT

VT

VT

Wisconsin at Purdue

Purdue

Wisconsin

Purdue

Purdue

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

OSU

OSU

ISU

ISU

Oregon at UCLA

UCLA

Oregon

Oregon

UCLA

LSU at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

LSU

Ole Miss

Clemson at Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

BYU at Washington State

BYU

BYU

Wazzu

BYU

Boston College at Louisville

L'ville

L'ville

BC

L'ville

San Diego State at Air Force

AFA

AFA

SDSU

AFA

Nevada at Fresno State

Nevada

Nevada

Nevada

Nevada

USC at Notre Dame

ND

ND

ND

ND

NC State at Miami

NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

Last week

7-8

11-4

11-4

10-5

YTD

61-44 (.581)

68-37 (.648)

64-41 (.610)

63-42 (.600)

