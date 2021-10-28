FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9
Saturday begins -- literally and figuratively -- with the biggest Michigan-Michigan State game ever. It brings us rivalry games with Florida vs. Georgia and Georgia State and Georgia Southern. We've got pivotal conference games in SMU at Houston and Fresno State at San Diego State.
And we get Florida State at Clemson!
Reminder: #Nuggets has your full weekend preview.
Here's how we see this week shaking out.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Troy at Coastal Carolina
Coastal
Coastal
Coastal
Coastal
Michigan at Michigan State
Michigan
State
Michigan
State
Iowa at Wisconsin
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Texas at Baylor
Baylor
Texas
Texas
Baylor
Miami at Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Pitt
Georgia vs. Florida
UGA
UGA
UGA
UGA
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
OU
OU
OU
OU
Florida State at Clemson
FSU
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Fresno State at San Diego State
SDSU
SDSU
SDSU
SDSU
Ole Miss at Auburn
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Auburn
Auburn
SMU at Houston
SMU
Houston
SMU
Houston
Penn State at Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
North Carolina at Notre Dame
ND
ND
ND
ND
Louisville at NC State
NC State
NC State
L'ville
NC State
Virginia at BYU
Virginia
Virginia
BYU
Virginia
Last week
8-7
10-5
8-7
10-5
YTD
69-51 (.575)
78-42 (.650)
72-48 (.600)
73-47 (.608)
To hear our thoughts on these games and more...hit the latest podcast below.
As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.
Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you.