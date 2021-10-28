Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.
Saturday begins -- literally and figuratively -- with the biggest Michigan-Michigan State game ever. It brings us rivalry games with Florida vs. Georgia and Georgia State and Georgia Southern. We've got pivotal conference games in SMU at Houston and Fresno State at San Diego State.

And we get Florida State at Clemson!

Reminder: #Nuggets has your full weekend preview. 

Here's how we see this week shaking out.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Troy at Coastal Carolina

Coastal

Coastal

Coastal

Coastal

Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan

State

Michigan

State

Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Texas at Baylor

Baylor

Texas

Texas

Baylor

Miami at Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Pitt

Georgia vs. Florida

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

OU

OU

OU

OU

Florida State at Clemson

FSU

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Fresno State at San Diego State

SDSU

SDSU

SDSU

SDSU

Ole Miss at Auburn

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Auburn

Auburn

SMU at Houston

SMU

Houston

SMU

Houston

Penn State at Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

North Carolina at Notre Dame

ND

ND

ND

ND

Louisville at NC State

NC State

NC State

L'ville

NC State

Virginia at BYU

Virginia

Virginia

BYU

Virginia

Last week

8-7

10-5

8-7

10-5

YTD

69-51 (.575)

78-42 (.650)

72-48 (.600)

73-47 (.608)

To hear our thoughts on these games and more...hit the latest podcast below.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

footballscoop pick 'em

