FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

Saturday begins -- literally and figuratively -- with the biggest Michigan-Michigan State game ever. It brings us rivalry games with Florida vs. Georgia and Georgia State and Georgia Southern. We've got pivotal conference games in SMU at Houston and Fresno State at San Diego State.

And we get Florida State at Clemson!

Reminder: #Nuggets has your full weekend preview.

Here's how we see this week shaking out.

Game Scott Doug Zach John Troy at Coastal Carolina Coastal Coastal Coastal Coastal Michigan at Michigan State Michigan State Michigan State Iowa at Wisconsin Iowa Iowa Iowa Iowa Texas at Baylor Baylor Texas Texas Baylor Miami at Pitt Pitt Pitt Pitt Pitt Georgia vs. Florida UGA UGA UGA UGA Texas Tech at Oklahoma OU OU OU OU Florida State at Clemson FSU Clemson Clemson Clemson Fresno State at San Diego State SDSU SDSU SDSU SDSU Ole Miss at Auburn Ole Miss Ole Miss Auburn Auburn SMU at Houston SMU Houston SMU Houston Penn State at Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State North Carolina at Notre Dame ND ND ND ND Louisville at NC State NC State NC State L'ville NC State Virginia at BYU Virginia Virginia BYU Virginia Last week 8-7 10-5 8-7 10-5 YTD 69-51 (.575) 78-42 (.650) 72-48 (.600) 73-47 (.608)

