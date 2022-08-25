FootballScoop Pod '22 debut: Talking present, future state of college ball, opening games, CFP

What's in store for Oklahoma, Texas; CFP expansion, FCS ascension and more

Last college football season was supposed to be the 'Year of Insanity,' right?

After all, Oklahoma and Texas -- weeks after college football power-brokers from across the sport had almost collectively bragged about their plan to expand the College Football Playoff to a dozen teams -- bolted the Big 12, and by mid-September with USC's firing of Clay Helton, arguably the sport's wildest-ever Coaching Carousel had commenced.

What for an encore?

Well, USC and UCLA have taken intersectional rivalry chatter to a new peak with their impending bounces to the Big Ten. College football games this weekend include kickoffs from The Emerald Isle (Nebraska-Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland) to Oahu Island (Vanderbilt-Hawaii in Honolulu).

Those matchups, big picture topics and more dot the discussion in the return of the FootballScoop Podcast.

Audio only version is here:

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you.