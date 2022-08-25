Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pod '22 debut: Talking present, future state of college ball, opening games, CFP

What's in store for Oklahoma, Texas; CFP expansion, FCS ascension and more

Last college football season was supposed to be the 'Year of Insanity,' right?

After all, Oklahoma and Texas -- weeks after college football power-brokers from across the sport had almost collectively bragged about their plan to expand the College Football Playoff to a dozen teams -- bolted the Big 12, and by mid-September with USC's firing of Clay Helton, arguably the sport's wildest-ever Coaching Carousel had commenced.

What for an encore?

Well, USC and UCLA have taken intersectional rivalry chatter to a new peak with their impending bounces to the Big Ten. College football games this weekend include kickoffs from The Emerald Isle (Nebraska-Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland) to Oahu Island (Vanderbilt-Hawaii in Honolulu).

Those matchups, big picture topics and more dot the discussion in the return of the FootballScoop Podcast. 

Audio only version is here: 

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

FootballScoop Podcast

You May Like

Nebraska

On the Line: Week 0

The 2022 season's soft launch is highlighted by two important Conference USA games and the most important game pitting 3-9 teams ever played on the British Isles.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2410

Furman unveils dazzling new all-black uniform

The Paladins under Clay Hendrix have reemerged as a consistent SoCon contender

By John Brice
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott is planning on making the national title game in his first season at Virginia

“When you fail to prepare, you’re preparing to fail -- John Wooden" -- Tony Elliott

By Zach Barnett
Rich Rod Jacksonville State

College football may have a Spygate situation brewing

Ahead of their week zero match up with Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX), Rich Rod says he's caught a few people trying to sneakily catch some film of his team.

By Doug Samuels
IMG_2354

Deion Sanders explains why Jackson State's class rules include 'no slides, no wifebeaters'

Coach Prime is challenging his JSU Tigers to be good, respectful program ambassadors

By John Brice
Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan players share "breaking news" of Wolverines' new players-led NIL collective

The Wolverines are launching the Ann Arbor NIL Club with funding raised going directly to the entire football team

By John Brice
Shane Beamer USC

In SEC's Fast & Furious Preseason, Shane Beamer turns Mark Stoops' 'stay in lane' comment back on the Kentucky Wildcats' coach

Stoops was perceived to take a shot at Beamer after Stoops implied John Calipari should stay in his lane as Kentucky's basketball coach

By John Brice
Credit: USATSI

Tom Herman lands TV gig

Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman is coming to a TV near you.

By Doug Samuels