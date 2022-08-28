FootballScoop Pod: Recapping Week 0, previewing Week 1

The second episode of Season 2 of the FootballScoop Podcast is live.

This time, Scott, John and myself recap Week 0 -- primarily Nebraska's horrendous loss to Northwestern -- while also touching on other games.

Then, we whip around a fantastic Week 1 slate, which begins with the return of the Backyard Brawl and Penn State at Purdue on Thursday night and continues through Labor Day, with No. 4 Clemson meeting Georgia Tech.

We touched on dozens of games in the 30 minute discussion. Hop in and enjoy.

Audio only version is here:

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you.