September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021

FootballScoop Podcast: All about USC

The FootballScoop crew dives into the USC opening, discussing why the early names connected to the job may or may not make sense for the best job likely to come open this cycle.
Author:

The USC job is open, and this is a big one.

So big, in fact, that we didn't spend much time talking the strengths, weaknesses, and where this job will fall on the market -- we're all quite aware.

The FootballScoop staff dove right in, with Zach teeing up Scott and John to talk about the coaches already speculated to become the next Man of Troy.

