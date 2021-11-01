Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Publish date:

Podcast: Talking Michigan / Michigan State with Doug

Author:

Coach Samuels' squad at Comstock Park went 9-0 in the regular season. 

Unfortunately, they ran into a buzzsaw in the playoffs. 

So, how did Doug spend Saturday? Naturally, he went and took in the Michigan / Michigan State game in East Lansing.

On today's pod we discussed Comstock Park's remarkable undefeated regular season and Doug shared insight into both Michigan and Michigan State. 

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

Tags
terms:
FootballScoop Podcast

You May Like

Sonny Dykes

TCU: With Gary Patterson finished, a look and podcast discussion on potential head coaching candidates

The FootballScoop staff breaks down the departure of Gary Patterson, one of the most-tenured coaches in the modern era of college football, and potential candidates for the Horned Frogs program.

54 minutes ago
Conference USA

Report: MAC could land death blow to Conference USA

A reported move from Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee might just end C-USA as we know it.

3 hours ago
Dan Mullen

Defensive Dan Mullen: Now isn't the time for Florida to focus on recruiting

Mullen says the Gators will "do recruiting after the season" despite mounting losses and a class ranked 22nd nationally and 9th in the SEC.

4 hours ago
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart: "No coach can out-coach recruiting"

Coaches and schemes are often given too much credit for success, Kirby Smart points out that there isn't a coach out there that can out-coach bad recruiting.

7 hours ago
Donald HIll-Eley

Sources: Alabama State is planning to make a head coaching change

Sources tell FootballScoop that Alabama State is planning to move on from Donald HIll-Eley.

7 hours ago
Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson's run at TCU has come to an end

Gary Patterson, one of the longest tenured, and most respected college football coaches in the game is out at TCU, sources tell FootballScoop

22 hours ago
Jeff Traylor

Jeff Traylor signs massive extension at UTSA

Rather than pursue the Texas Tech opening, Jeff Traylor will remain in San Antonio with a $28 million contract extension.

Oct 31, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: A Michigan Statement, a Georgia avalanche, and the Jim Harbaugh Table of Pain

Plus: The crazy BYU-Virginia game, a game-winning kickoff return and why gambling on college football should be illegal.

Oct 31, 2021