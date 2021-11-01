Podcast: Talking Michigan / Michigan State with Doug

Coach Samuels' squad at Comstock Park went 9-0 in the regular season.

Unfortunately, they ran into a buzzsaw in the playoffs.

So, how did Doug spend Saturday? Naturally, he went and took in the Michigan / Michigan State game in East Lansing.

On today's pod we discussed Comstock Park's remarkable undefeated regular season and Doug shared insight into both Michigan and Michigan State.

