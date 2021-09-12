September 12, 2021
FootballScoop Podcast: Quick reaction to most of the weekend's games

College football experts Zach Barnett and John Brice joined host Scott Roussel to discuss the highs and lows from this weekend's college football action. 

Teams we discussed include:

Coastal Carolina, Duke, Utah State, Oregon / Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa, Stanford / USC, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tulane, App State, BYU / Utah, South Carolina, Michigan State, Air Force / Navy, Liberty, Memphis, Vanderbilt / Colorado State, LSU, Arizona, Florida State / Jacksonville State, Tennessee, Nevada & more... 

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

