November 15, 2021
FootballScoop Podcast: Talking through Week 11

The FootballScoop staff is back to talk through all the major events and takeaways from Week 11 action in college football.
What's wrong with Penn State's offense?

What does it take to compete with Georgia? And who has the personnel to do so?

What's wrong at Colorado State?

Oh, and we also talk through the game in Austin.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

FootballScoop Podcast

