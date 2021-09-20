September 20, 2021
Publish date:

FootballScoop Podcast: Wrapping up Week 3

Scott, Zach and John from the FootballScoop survey the college football landscape after the third weekend of the 2021 season.
Author:

The seventh episode of the FootballScoop Podcast dives into the third weekend of action this college football season.

We dive into all the notable action, from the top 25 to FBS-on-FCS matchups. 

Does Alabama have reason to worry after the close call with Florida? How did Ohio State perform after demoting defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs? What's going on with Clemson's offense? And how about those Fresno State Bulldogs?

Please listen, like and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

