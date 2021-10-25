October 25, 2021
Publish date:

Podcast: Talking through the beauty that was college football week 8

Author:

Even "a bad week" produces. You simply have to love college football.

College football experts Zach Barnett and John Brice join Scott as we talk through the beauty that was college football week 8. 

On the pod we discuss the games; but we also add color on the coaching situations around the country. Hit play, and enjoy! 

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the pod please rate and review as this will help us grow. Thank you. 

You May Like

Stetson

Sources: Stetson making changes on offensive staff

Head coach Brian Young is changing offensive coordinators just three months after bringing Darrell Eyman aboard.

1 hour ago
Harvard Princeton

Ivy League admits officials cost Harvard win

In a battle of undefeated teams, the Ivy League admitted officials improperly wiped away a game-winning completion for Harvard.

21 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The longest, weirdest game ever; Oregon beats Chip; and everything else from the college football weekend

The most comprehensive 1-click college football recap column on the Internet.

Oct 24, 2021
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Matt Campbell explains why Iowa State always climbs 'rough side of the mountain'

The Cyclones knocked off previously unbeaten Oklahoma State at home, but they had to twice rally from deficits and then hang on to win.

Oct 23, 2021
Bielema

Bret Bielema explains why his Illinois team wanted to take a 'cold shower' at Penn State

His team a more than three-touchdown underdog, Bret Bielema notched career win No. 100 in familiar fashion: smash-mouth football at Penn State.

Oct 23, 2021
steve-addazio

Watch: Colorado State horribly mismanaged an end of game shot to beat Utah State

The ending of the Colorado State vs. Utah State game Friday night provides a lesson in preparation, communication, and maybe even how you decide to structure your staff.

Oct 23, 2021
Manny Diaz

Miami AD Blake James passes on vote of confidence in Manny Diaz

Upcoming games against NC State and Pitt may be Diaz's last, best chance to salvage his Miami tenure.

Oct 22, 2021
Camp Randall

Wisconsin is planning a $77.6 million facelift to Camp Randall Stadium

By the start of the 2022 season, Camp Randall is going to look significantly different as the school announced a comprehensive renovation of the south end zone.

Oct 22, 2021