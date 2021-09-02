September 2, 2021
Publish date:

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Kickoff Week

It's finally here -- a weekend full of college football games, and all of them will actually be played.
It's here. It's finally here.

After nine months of waiting for a game -- any game -- and nearly two years waiting for a weekend like this one, a weekend like this one has arrived.

Picture this: It's Thursday afternoon as I'm writing this, and there's not a single rumor that any of these games will be canceled. Can you imagine that? After last year, did you ever think we'd see this day again?

The Eastern half of the country is under water and the Western half is on fire but, dadgumit, we've got college football to watch -- a lot of it. This 6-day opening weekend is already underway, and Nuggets has you set with the most comprehensive preview on the Internet, but we've got your picks right here.

As a reminder, these picks are straight up, and the winner among our staff gets a giant fruitcake for Christmas. (Okay, not really. We play for pride here.)

GameScottDougZachJohn

Boise State at UCF

UCF

UCF

UCF

UCF

Ohio State at Minnesota

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

North Carolina

Michigan State at Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Northwestern

Penn State at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Penn State

Stanford vs. Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Kansas State

Stanford

Alabama vs. Miami

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Indiana at Iowa

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

West Virginia at Maryland

West Virginia

West Virginia

West Virginia

West Virginia

Louisiana at Texas

Louisiana

Texas

Texas

Texas

Georgia vs. Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Georgia

LSU at UCLA

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

BYU vs. Arizona

BYU

BYU

BYU

BYU

Notre Dame at Florida State

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Last week

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

YTD

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

