FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Kickoff Week
It's here. It's finally here.
After nine months of waiting for a game -- any game -- and nearly two years waiting for a weekend like this one, a weekend like this one has arrived.
Picture this: It's Thursday afternoon as I'm writing this, and there's not a single rumor that any of these games will be canceled. Can you imagine that? After last year, did you ever think we'd see this day again?
The Eastern half of the country is under water and the Western half is on fire but, dadgumit, we've got college football to watch -- a lot of it. This 6-day opening weekend is already underway, and Nuggets has you set with the most comprehensive preview on the Internet, but we've got your picks right here.
As a reminder, these picks are straight up, and the winner among our staff gets a giant fruitcake for Christmas. (Okay, not really. We play for pride here.)
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Boise State at UCF
UCF
UCF
UCF
UCF
Ohio State at Minnesota
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
North Carolina at Virginia Tech
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
North Carolina
Michigan State at Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Northwestern
Penn State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Penn State
Stanford vs. Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Stanford
Alabama vs. Miami
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Indiana at Iowa
Indiana
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
West Virginia at Maryland
West Virginia
West Virginia
West Virginia
West Virginia
Louisiana at Texas
Louisiana
Texas
Texas
Texas
Georgia vs. Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Georgia
LSU at UCLA
LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
BYU vs. Arizona
BYU
BYU
BYU
BYU
Notre Dame at Florida State
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Louisville vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Last week
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
YTD
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A