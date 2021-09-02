FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Kickoff Week

It's finally here -- a weekend full of college football games, and all of them will actually be played.

It's here. It's finally here.

After nine months of waiting for a game -- any game -- and nearly two years waiting for a weekend like this one, a weekend like this one has arrived.

Picture this: It's Thursday afternoon as I'm writing this, and there's not a single rumor that any of these games will be canceled. Can you imagine that? After last year, did you ever think we'd see this day again?

The Eastern half of the country is under water and the Western half is on fire but, dadgumit, we've got college football to watch -- a lot of it. This 6-day opening weekend is already underway, and Nuggets has you set with the most comprehensive preview on the Internet, but we've got your picks right here.

As a reminder, these picks are straight up, and the winner among our staff gets a giant fruitcake for Christmas. (Okay, not really. We play for pride here.)