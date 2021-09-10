FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 2

The Iowa-Iowa State game -- I think, I hope -- will be one of the best of the entire season. It's the biggest athletics event ever in the state of Iowa, and the first big sporting event in the state post-2020.

#Nuggets has your full breakdown of the stakes in this game and all the others.

In our neck of the woods, John took first place in his first week of picks, checking in at 10-5. Doug and myself are 9-6, while Scott is in his familiar place and the spot he'll remain for the rest of 2021 -- alone in last.