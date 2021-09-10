FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 2
The Iowa-Iowa State game -- I think, I hope -- will be one of the best of the entire season. It's the biggest athletics event ever in the state of Iowa, and the first big sporting event in the state post-2020.
#Nuggets has your full breakdown of the stakes in this game and all the others.
In our neck of the woods, John took first place in his first week of picks, checking in at 10-5. Doug and myself are 9-6, while Scott is in his familiar place and the spot he'll remain for the rest of 2021 -- alone in last.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Oregon at Ohio State
OSU
OSU
OSU
OSU
Pitt at Tennessee
Pitt
Pitt
Tenn
Pitt
Rutgers at Syracuse
Rutgers
Rutgers
Rutgers
Rutgers
Toledo at Notre Dame
ND
ND
ND
ND
Texas A&M vs. Colorado
A&M
A&M
A&M
A&M
Cal at TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
Air Force at Navy
Air Force
Air Force
Navy
Air Force
Iowa at Iowa State
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa
Iowa State
Texas at Arkansas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Appalachian State at Miami
App State
Miami
Miami
Miami
NC State at Mississippi State
NC State
MS State
NC State
NC State
Missouri at Kentucky
UK
Mizzou
UK
UK
Washington at Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Utah at BYU
BYU
Utah
Utah
Utah
Stanford at USC
USC
USC
USC
USC
Last week:
8-7 (.533)
9-6 (.600)
9-6 (.600)
10-5 (.667)
YTD:
8-7 (.533)
9-6 (.600)
9-6 (.600)
10-5 (.667)