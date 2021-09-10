September 10, 2021
Publish date:

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 2

The CyHawk battle headlines a week full of intrigue.
Author:

The Iowa-Iowa State game -- I think, I hope -- will be one of the best of the entire season. It's the biggest athletics event ever in the state of Iowa, and the first big sporting event in the state post-2020. 

#Nuggets has your full breakdown of the stakes in this game and all the others.

In our neck of the woods, John took first place in his first week of picks, checking in at 10-5. Doug and myself are 9-6, while Scott is in his familiar place and the spot he'll remain for the rest of 2021 -- alone in last.

GameScottDougZachJohn

Oregon at Ohio State

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

Pitt at Tennessee

Pitt

Pitt

Tenn

Pitt

Rutgers at Syracuse

Rutgers

Rutgers

Rutgers

Rutgers

Toledo at Notre Dame

ND

ND

ND

ND

Texas A&M vs. Colorado

A&M

A&M

A&M

A&M

Cal at TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

Air Force at Navy

Air Force

Air Force

Navy

Air Force

Iowa at Iowa State

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa State

Texas at Arkansas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Appalachian State at Miami

App State

Miami

Miami

Miami

NC State at Mississippi State

NC State

MS State

NC State

NC State

Missouri at Kentucky

UK

Mizzou

UK

UK

Washington at Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Utah at BYU

BYU

Utah

Utah

Utah

Stanford at USC

USC

USC

USC

USC

Last week:

8-7 (.533)

9-6 (.600)

9-6 (.600)

10-5 (.667)

YTD:

8-7 (.533)

9-6 (.600)

9-6 (.600)

10-5 (.667)

