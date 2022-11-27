FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Talking through all the big rivalry games

Why Michigan's win over Ohio State was its biggest in 25 years.

As the regular season winds down and the college football industry turns the page toward December, Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff are here to break down what we saw on Rivalry Saturday.

Ohio State spent 364 days preparing to beat Michigan, then found themselves further away from the Wolverines than they were in 2021. Where does Ohio State go from here, and where does this rank among most satisfying Michigan victories?

In South Carolina, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks closed the regular season scorching hot, while Clemson is stagnant. What moves will Dabo make moving forward?

We shined love on two Pac-12 coaches who earned big victories on Saturday: USC's Lincoln Riley and Oregon State's Jonathan Smith.

TCU took care of business, and so did Kansas State.

We also touched on big seasons in the Sun Belt by James Madison, Troy, and South Alabama.

