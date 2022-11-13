FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: TCU soars, Oregon stumbles and everything else from the college football weekend

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

This weekend's FootballScoop Weekend Rewind podcast begins with the LSU-Arkansas game, an ugly, tight win for the Tigers, but a win nonetheless.

From there, we touched on... just about everything.

College Football Playoff scenarios, which became even more chaotic with Washington's impressive upset of Oregon last night.

We also talked through Alabama's win over Ole Miss, Auburn's statement win over Texas A&M, and TCU's statement-with-an-exclamation-point win over a Texas program with an allergy to prosperity.

Also: the Big Ten West is a mess, North Carolina might just be the best team in the ACC, and UCF might just be the best team in Group of 5.

