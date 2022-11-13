Skip to main content

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: TCU soars, Oregon stumbles and everything else from the college football weekend

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

This weekend's FootballScoop Weekend Rewind podcast begins with the LSU-Arkansas game, an ugly, tight win for the Tigers, but a win nonetheless. 

From there, we touched on... just about everything.

College Football Playoff scenarios, which became even more chaotic with Washington's impressive upset of Oregon last night. 

We also talked through Alabama's win over Ole Miss, Auburn's statement win over Texas A&M, and TCU's statement-with-an-exclamation-point win over a Texas program with an allergy to prosperity. 

Also: the Big Ten West is a mess, North Carolina might just be the best team in the ACC, and UCF might just be the best team in Group of 5. 

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

Brian Kelly

In trying to relate to his star linebacker, Brian Kelly gets a brutal reminder how young today's players are

Turns out, the 20th century really is ancient history to these kids. Or at least to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

By Zach Barnett
Whipple Neb

Video: Nebraska's Mark Whipple part of sideline collision in Michigan game

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears shaken up after sideline collision.

By Doug Samuels
IMG_3471

Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference

Hall's Hawks play Fayetteville State for CIAA championship on Saturday

By John Brice
Nick Saban

What's different about this Alabama team? Nick Saban has some ideas

Nick Saban has hammered about The Process for years, but believes part of Alabama's struggles this year are due to a focus on outcomes instead.

By Doug Samuels
Auburn Tigers Football vs LSU 2012

Auburn unveils new $92 million football complex

Auburn, the football team, is not where it needs to be right now. But Auburn, the football program, is not going anywhere.

By Zach Barnett
Bruce Rollinson

Legendary Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson announces retirement

After 34 years as the head coach at Mater Dei, Bruce Rollinson is stepping away from the premier high school football program in America.

By Zach Barnett
prime hat

Deion Sanders hosts a press conference like no one has ever seen before

Coach Prime sent a social media invite, conducted a direct press conference via Zoom

By John Brice
Sonny Dykes TCU

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

By Scott Roussel