FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: The College Football Playoff field is set

The 2022 College Football Playoff field is set and -- can you believe it? -- they're going to play the thing without Alabama.

Zach Barnett and John Brice gave their reactions to the 2022 CFP field, the discourse around the 2022 CFP field, as well as what played out on the field in the various conference championship games.

We also drop a little bit of coaching intel along the way.

