FootballScoop's Nuclear Winter VIII

You awaken in the middle of the night. Or at least it feels like the middle of the night. You reach for the phone at your bedside table, but it turned into an aluminum and glass brick overnight. Weird. You plugged it into the charger before you fell asleep, but the charge didn't take. It's at that moment you realize your overhead fan has shut off and your dog is at attention, waiting. He knows.

The two of you leave the bedroom and turn the corner to the living room. The glows and hums of a home at rest are gone, replaced by a bone-dead stillness.

Max leads you around the couch and to the back door. You open it and step outside. A glowing black sky tells you it's around 4 a.m. The air feels warm, maybe a little humid. But that's when it hits you. It's not what you hear, it's what you don't hear. No chorus of nocturnal animals, calling out to one another. No sighs and breaths of the wind rattling the trees. No sounds of cars traversing the highway off in the distance. Just... nothing. You look at Max, Max looks at you, and the unshakeable thought is clear in your head, that you and that mutt feel like the only two living creatures on earth.

What you don't know is that you're merely the first person to step into FootballScoop's Nuclear Winter.

As in previous editions, the goal here is to have some fun while illustrating how quickly the coaching carousel could spin in the most entertaining way possible — while remaining tethered to the realm of plausibility.

*First disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only.

*Second disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only.

*Third and final disclaimer: This is for entertainment purposes only.

Nuclear Winter can take a toll on coaches, readers and families. We remind athletic directors that this exercise is just for fun and not all of these hires would be considered wise for your own professional longevity.

And with all that said, let us begin.

MID-TO-LATE NOVEMBER

Auburn: On the Sunday following the Egg Bowl, @WarStoolEagle tweets out FlightAware data of private aircraft flying from University-Oxford Airport to Auburn University Regional Airport. Within minutes, reporters and message board degenerates alike identify the flight belonging to an Auburn booster. Weeks later, it'll be revealed that Lane Kiffin himself tipped off @WarStoolEagle.

Memphis: When the Tigers fall to SMU to close the regular season, Memphis announces Ryan Silverfield will not return for a fourth season.

Syracuse: A 6-0 start seemed to save his job, but a 6-6 finish undid the goodwill of September and early October. Dino Babers is out after seven seasons.

West Virginia: An 9th-place finish in the Big 12 seemingly isn't enough for West Virginia to move on from Neal Brown, until an anonymous donor covers half of the $16 million buyout.

UAB: The Blazers close the regular season with a 28-24 win over Louisiana Tech, but a 5-7 record is not enough for Bryant Vincent to land the full-time job. UAB AD Mark Ingram announces the school will conduct a "swift and thorough" national search to find the next head Blazer.

Stanford: A 3-9 season complete, an unsigned open letter to the fan base reveals the program will enter "a period of deep thought and reflection" about the direction of the football program.

Louisville: Louisville closes the regular season on a 3-game losing streak, and a loss to a depleted Kentucky team is enough to cost Scott Satterfield his job.

Texas A&M: User 'UnslicedBread' posts an image to TexAgs of a discarded Christmas tree on the driveway of Jimbo Fisher's College Station home.

The following jobs also open: Northern Illinois, Texas State, Tulsa and Western Michigan.

NEW OPENINGS: Louisville, Memphis, Northern Illinois, Syracuse, Texas State, Tulsa, West Virginia, Western Michigan

PREVIOUSLY OPEN: Arizona State, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, South Florida, Wisconsin

JOBS FILLED: None

TOTAL OPENINGS: 16

As the regular season advances towards the end zone, the carousel is just beginning to turn...