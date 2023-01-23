Skip to main content

Former 9-year Clemson linebacker James Skalski joins Oklahoma coaching staff

Okay, Salski didn't really play nine years at Clemson. But it felt that way, didn't it?

Every year in college football there's a collection of players who seem like they've been around forever. We might as well call those guys the James Skalski All-Stars.

A 3-star linebacker barely rated as one of the top 700 players in his class, Skalski committed to Clemson on Feb. 4, 2015 out of Newnan, Ga., and signed nearly a year to the day later. (Skalski signed with Clemson so long ago the December signing period hadn't been invented yet. I think we had color TVs back then but I'm still checking on that.)

He played largely on special teams as a true freshman on Clemson's 2016 national championship team, and played a little more as a sophomore in '17. Skalski took advantage of the new-at-the-time 4-game redshirt rule in 2018, but still recorded two tackles in Clemson's national championship game blowout of Alabama.

You're probably surprised by that, aren't you? That Skalski was a part-time player on Dabo's dominant 2018 squad? He seemed as integral to those Clemson teams as Trevor Lawrence, right? A couple things contributed to that. Skalski stood out more than your typical linebacker: the tattoos wrapping around his giant left arm, the throwback neck roll, and the edge that he played with, of a guy that played every snap with the goal of getting an opposing player to punch him. It was as if he was trying to become his generation's Brian Bosworth. Now add in that he always seemed to be around the ball for a team that played in a ton of important games and it'll start to make sense.

The 2019 season marked Skalski's fourth year on campus, yet the beginning of his impact on the field. He finished second on the team with 105 tackles in 15 starts in 2019, then earned Second Team All-ACC honors as a team captain in 2020. 

Skalski then utilized the covid exception to return for a sixth season in 2021, a First Team All-ACC campaign that saw him lead the team with 90 tackles while collecting 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and four passes defended. 

Skalski finally moved on in 2022. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in May but was released at the end of August, and was not picked up by another team.

Skalski has now announced he has joined Oklahoma's coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

The move makes sense for a pair of reasons.

Obviously, he spent six years learning directly under Sooners head coach Brent Venables; Venables spent a decade at Clemson -- an eternity for an assistant coach -- and coached more games with Skalski on the roster than not. Venables coached 138 Clemson games; Skalski played in 69 and was on the roster for 84. 

Second, Skalski's father John played for Oklahoma in the 1980s. John Skalski died suddenly of a heart attack during Skalski's freshman season. James's tattoo "War like the warrior you are" was a favorite saying of John's. 

Starting in 2023, Venables' proverbial coach-on-the-field will, at last, be a coach-in-a-headset.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Marques Hagans

Penn State reportedly hires Marques Hagans as new receivers coach

Marques Hagans has been on staff at UVA since 2011, and is now reportedly leaving for the Big Ten.

By Doug Samuels
North Carolina sotck

Sources: North Carolina fills corners coach away from Big Ten staff

Jason Jones is leaving Indiana to coach corners for the Tar Heels.

By Zach Barnett
Klenakis

Source: Veteran FBS assistant top target for Kennesaw State offensive coordinator

Chris Klenakis previously coordinated one of college football's most prolific rushing offenses at Nevada.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 11.55.12 AM

Jim Harbaugh has an interesting Ohio State book proudly on display in his office

Harbaugh has a "Everything Great About Ohio State" book displayed in his office...but there's a catch.

By Doug Samuels
hue jackson

Sources: Former Football Scoop WR Coach of the Year to join Hue Jackson's Grambling staff

Tyron Carrier was voted college football's top wide receivers coach by his peers in 2018 at West Virginia

By John Brice
Lance Taylor

Sources: Western Michigan lands D-II coordinator and an ACC staffer to fill staff

Tim Cooper and Jordan Reid will be the final hires to join Lance Taylor's initial staff in Kalamazoo, sources share.

By Doug Samuels
Grand Valley State

Grand Valley makes decision on new head coach

A member of Matt Mitchell's staff is a strong candidate to take over one of the premier jobs in D-II.

By Doug Samuels
VMI Flag

Sources: VMI continues impressive staff assembling, adding offensive coach with Florida State, Virginia Tech experience

AJ Hampton is set to coach wideouts for the Keydets

By John Brice