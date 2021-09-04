Former Tide, TCU coach Franchione battling cancer

Dennis Franchione won more than 200 games as a head coach, but he's again battling cancer.

Former Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Christian University coach Dennis Franchione is again battling cancer.

Franchione, who turned Pittsburg State into an NAIA national power and twice was named the division's national coach of the year, had battled cancer in the past before the disease had been in remission.

On Friday, however, Brian Estridge – the voice of TCU Horned Frogs football – asked for prayers for Franchione as he again battles cancer.

Franchione previously lost his mother to cancer.

He was head coach for six seasons at New Mexico and parlayed that success into the TCU job from 1998-2000. Franchione, once a coveted coach in college football circles, then accepted the Alabama job.

Two years later, he exited Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the head job at Texas A&M. After five years at TAMU and a couple of years away from the game, Franchione wrapped up his career with a five-year stint at Texas State. He won more than 200 games as a head coach and has been inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.