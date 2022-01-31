Tee Martin interviewing for NFL coordinator opportunity

Former USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin is getting an opportunity to interview for the Bills open offensive coordinator job.

Tee Martin has spent just one season in the NFL and is already lining up interview opportunities to be a coordinator.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared today with media members that Martin is set to interview for the Bills offensive coordinator position.

The Bills had success offensively with former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and might be looking to continue that college experience trend with their next offensive coordinator hire to work with emerging star Josh Allen. Daboll left the franchise recently to become the head coach of the Giants.

Martin, a veteran college coach and former Vols standout quarterback in the late 90s, previously served as the offensive coordinator at USC from 2016-18. He also held the passing game coordinator title at Kentucky in 2011 after serving as wide receivers coach for the program for a few a seasons.

After leaving there, he was the assistant head coach and receivers coach for Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee for two seasons.

He spent this past season in Baltimore coaching the Ravens wide receivers.

The Bills will have a few other interviews lined up with candidates that will be reported over the next several days.

