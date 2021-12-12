Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sources: Mike MacIntyre set to add familiar face to first FIU coaching staff

Hired last week to take over the Panthers program, MacIntyre is assembling his staff
Jay MacIntyre wasn’t around Tennessee Martin’s program for very long as its wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, but MacIntyre was nonetheless part of an historic campaign.

The Skyhawks captured the Ohio Valley Conference title this fall, advanced to the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoff and also climbed as high as a No. 8 national ranking – a streak of success unprecedented for the program.

Now, after two seasons on the UT-Martin Skyhawks staff, MacIntyre is set to join his father’s head coaching reboot.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that MacIntyre, who also had served as Martin’s pass game coordinator for veteran coach Jason Simpson, will join the inaugural staff of his father, Mike, at Florida International University.

Mike MacIntyre is a former multi-time national coach of the year, and he earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors just five years ago at Colorado before the Buffaloes’ program slumped.

Most recently, the elder MacIntyre had served as Memphis’ defensive coordinator prior to his hiring last week to take over an FIU program in shambles. Outgoing coach Butch Davis shredded the Panthers’ administration and commitment to necessary resources as he exited last month.

In adding his son to staff, MacIntyre gets an offensive-minded coach who generated a standout-career as a wide receiver at Colorado. He broke into coaching in 2019 at Southeastern University. 

Jay MacIntyreMike MacIntyre

