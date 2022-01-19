Former Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen lands new coordinator opportunity

Tony Petersen has found a new play calling opportunity at the FCS level, sources tell FootballScoop.

Bret Bielema decided to take the Illini offense in a new direction earlier this month, parting ways with offensive coordinator Tony Petersen after year one of his three-year deal.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Petersen has landed a new coordinator opportunity at the FCS level.

The college coaching veteran is set to become the new offensive coordinator at Illinois State, we're told.

Petersen has previously held the offensive coordinator title at Marshall, Minnesota, Louisiana Tech, East Carolina, and Appalachian State before joining Bielema's staff at Illinois.

During his career, he's worked under Glen Mason at Minnesota, Gene Chizik at Iowa State and Doc Holliday at Marshall. In his second stint on staff with the Thundering Herd, sophomore quarterback Rakeem Cato lit up the record books, leading the nation in completions per game and took home the C-USA MVP award.

