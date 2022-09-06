Former Kentucky, Baylor head coach Guy Morriss has died

After a 15-year career as an NFL offensive lineman, Morriss spent his career coaching offensive linemen in between head coaching stints at three universities.

Former Kentucky and Baylor head coach Guy Morriss died on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

A Colorado City, Texas, native, Morriss played offensive line at TCU, then crafted a 15-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Morriss immediately moved into coaching upon his 1987 retirement, spending two seasons coaching his former teammates on the Patriots' offensive line before returning to Texas as Mansfield High School's offensive line coach.

By 1992 Morriss settled into a career as an offensive line coach, landing at Kentucky as Hal Mumme's assistant head coach and O-line coach in 1997. UK promoted Morriss to head coach when a recruiting scandal forced Mumme out; Morris spent two seasons in Lexington before leaving for Baylor in 2003. His most famous game as Kentucky's head coach was when the Wildcats came out on the wrong end of the "Bluegrass Miracle."

Morriss spent five seasons at Baylor, but never left coaching. He spent 2008 as the offensive line coach at Kentucky State. Morriss left Kentucky for Texas a second time in 2009 when he became Texas A&M-Commerce's head coach, his third and final head job.

After spending 2013 out of the game, Morriss returned as an assistant coach at the Kentucky high school level before retiring in 2015.