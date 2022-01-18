Sources: Furman hiring former Kentucky standout, Florida State assistant to OL

Matt McCutchan, a former University of Kentucky offensive lineman and coaching veteran of more than a decade, is joining the Furman University staff, sources told FootballScoop.

McCutchan, who played for Randy Sanders’ Kentucky offense and then coached under Sanders at Kentucky, Florida State and, most recently, ETSU, will handle the Paladins’ offensive line coaching duties, per sources.

Clay Hendrix has revamped his Furman staff in the past week, previously tabbing Justin Roper to be the Paladins’ offensive coordinator. A former Oregon and Montana quarterback, Roper had surged through the coaching ranks including his work helping guide Holy Cross into the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs in spring 2021.

McCutchan helped tutor an ETSU offensive line that paved the way for a Bucs’ ground attack that was pivotal in the team’s historic run to the third round of lasts fall’s FCS Playoffs, after ETSU also had won the Southern Conference title.

McCutchan coached the Bucs’ offensive line through four seasons and in that time worked with Matt Pyke, an eventual All-America selection as well as the SoCon’s honoree for the league’s top blocker.