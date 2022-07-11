Former LSU coordinator lands off-field job at UCF

DJ Mangas's first post-LSU job will come at a new program, on a new side of the ball.

Former LSU passing game coordinator DJ Mangas has landed a defensive analyst job at UCF, the program announced Monday.

Mangas, 33, was brought to LSU last season alongside Jake Peetz to resurrect the passing attack that generated the Tigers' 2019 national championship. Without Joe Burrow throwing passes and the likes of JaMarr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall, Jr., catching them, LSU finished 44th nationally in passing offense and 59th in passing efficiency. LSU announced Ed Orgeron would not be retained on Oct. 17.

Mangas spent the 2020 season as a coaching assistant under Brady with the Carolina Panthers and 2019 in a similar role at LSU. He was William & Mary's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017-18.

While UCF's announcement does not indicate a side of the ball, Mangas's Twitter bio indicates he will be a defensive analyst.

The entirety of the William & Mary's 10-year career has been spent on the offensive side of the ball, until now.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.