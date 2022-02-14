Sources: Clark resigns as VMI defensive coordinator

The Maryland graduate has previous head coaching experience, as well as a long background as defensive play-caller

Tom Clark, who’s engineered successful defenses at multiple programs including Liberty, William & Mary and for the past seven seasons, Virginia Military Institute, has resigned his position, sources told FootballScoop.

Clark, a longtime aide to Keydets head man Scott Wachenheim, had a Southern Conference-best red zone defense in the spring 2021 season when VMI shattered school records, won the SoCon and advanced in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

A Maryland graduate with head coaching experience, as well as Wachenheim’s longest-tenured assistant with his seven seasons, the last five of them to include assistant head coach, Clark oversaw a defense this past fall that slumped to allow 33.2 points per game for the Keydets.

Still, the VMI defense forced 13 turnovers in the fall and also held opponents to a 39% conversion rate on third downs.