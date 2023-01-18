Former Pac-12 coordinator lands a top high school head coaching job

Just two seasons ago, Zak Hill was the offensive coordinator for Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Now, he's taking over one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Hill, who is 43 years old, has been hired as the new head coach at Saguaro HS (AZ).

Interesting enough, Hill will take over for a head coach that left the post for an assistant coaching job with Arizona State.

Jason Mohns, who led the program to six straight state titles (2013-18) and compiled a record of 123-19 overall in 11 seasons as head coach, officially joined Kenny Dillingham's new staff back in December of 2022. Mohns will be the new tight ends coach in Tempe.

Now the program will be manned by an accomplished major college coordinator looking to build on that incredible foundation.

Hill resigned from the Sun Devils offensive coordinator post amid an NCAA investigation over alleged recruiting violations that occurred during the COVID pandemic.

He spent last season as the offensive coordinator at American Leadership Gilbert North, who won the 4A state title with an impressive season from quarterback Adam Damante (a Northern Arizona commit). Damante had an incredible year, throwing for over 4,700 yards with 59 touchdowns through the air and threw just three interceptions.

Before taking the reigns of the offensive in Tempe, Hill served as the offensive coordinator at Boise State for four seasons.

