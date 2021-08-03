Former Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt lands on Big 12 staff

Nick Holt has landed a new position on a staff in the Big 12.

The former Purdue co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2017-19 will serve as an analyst on the Texas Tech staff, Brett McMurphy has shared.

Holt was let go in West Lafayette in December of 2019 after the Boilermakers defense gave up too many big plays amid a rash of injuries.

A veteran college defensive coordinator, Holt has called the defense or held coordinator roles at Idaho, USC, Washington, and Western Kentucky before his three-year stint with Jeff Brohm at Purdue.

Holt was tabbed the head coach at Idaho following the 2003 dismissal of Tom Cable, but he lasted just two seasons after finishes of 3-9 and 2-9 as they transitioned from the Sun Belt to the WAC, finishing 5-18 overall.

In 2013, Holt was named the defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky under Bobby Petrino for one season, and when Petrino opted to take the Louisville job, Holt stayed put under Jeff Brohm. When Brohm left for West Lafayette, Holt stayed as the interim head coach and led the Hilltoppers to a win in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Back in October of 2020, Holt had signed on to become the head coach of the Varese Skorpions, an Italian team that plays American football overseas. 

His appointment in Lubbock will be the well traveled college coach's first stop in the Big 12, and at 58, he has a lot of energy left in the tank.

