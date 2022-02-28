Skip to main content

Sources: Former Tennessee Vols standout Nick Reveiz lands FCS defensive coordinator job

Reveiz played for Phillip Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley on Rocky Top

Nick Reveiz is taking a significant step on his coaching career ladder.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the former University of Tennessee standout-linebacker has accepted the defensive coordinator position for Scott Wachenheim’s Virginia Military Institute program.

VMI, the spring 2021 season Southern Conference champions, now has former Vols in both of its coordinator positions; Reveiz joins fellow Tennessee alum Patrick Ashford with the Keydets. Ashford, who’s coached at multiple stops including Austin Peay and Vanderbilt, was elevated to the Keydets’ offensive play-caller role in December.

For Reveiz, it’s a major step up from his current post at Albany State (Georgia) where he’s also helped lead the Golden Rams’ defense. ASU advanced to the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Division II playoffs.

A second-generation Vol whose father, Fuad, was one of the program’s all-time greatest specialists and enjoyed a lengthy NFL career and whose uncle, Carlos, also was a star place-kicker for the Vols, Nick Reveiz played for three different UT coaches – beginning his career under Phillip Fulmer, staying through Lane Kiffin’s lone season on Rocky Top and then a senior year in 2010 under Derek Dooley, when Reveiz helped lead the Vols to the Music City Bowl.

Prior to his lengthy and successful run at ASU, Reveiz also helped coached on both sides of the ball at Carson-Newman – where he first worked with the Eagles’ running backs before he transitioned to the defensive side of the ball to coach his former position group, linebacker.

