August 20, 2021

Former Tigers offensive line coach James Cregg suing LSU

Former LSU offensive line coach James Cregg was let go a few months ago by Ed Orgeron, and now Cregg is firing back with a lawsuit, The Advocate shares.

The piece states that Cregg admitted to NCAA violations stemming from a situation where he provided LSU team gear to a prospect during the COVID recruiting dead period.

Orgeron provided a letter to Cregg on June 2nd, stating he was being fired with cause after engaging in the impermissible contact with a recruit, knowingly violating NCAA rules.

LSU believes that constitutes being fired for cause, but Cregg's argument is that the NCAA has never issued a ruling saying that level one or level two violations took place, therefore there is no cause for his dismissal.

The Advocate points out that Cregg's contract states that if he were to be terminated without cause, LSU must pay his remaining base salary and additional compensation in monthly installments equal to the amount of time remaining on the deal.

Cregg, whose unit won the 2019 Joe Moore Award that is given to the top offensive line unit, was entering the final year of his deal and he was set to make $700k.

The 2020 Tigers underachieved across the board following that special 2019 season, finishing a disappointing 5-5.

Brad Davis was hired away from Arkansas to fill the Tigers offensive line job, and had his contract approved earlier this month.

Head here to read the full piece from The Advocate.

