Reggie Bush wants answers from NCAA, Heisman Trophy foundation

Now that the NCAA has peeled back the curtain on student-athletes' ability to profit from their name, image and likeness, Bush wants his on-field accomplishments and his Heisman Trophy returned.
Reggie Bush wants his Heisman Trophy back.

The former University of Southern California All-American tailback likewise wishes to have his myriad school and national record-breaking statistics reinstated.

Yet – on the day of the NCAA's watershed new policy that allows student-athletes the freedom to monetize their name, image and likeness and on the heels of the United States Supreme Court's decision to enforce those rights – Bush in a statement said he's yet to receive any help from either the Heisman Trust or the NCAA.

In fact, Bush said neither he nor his representatives could get a call back from Heisman Trust President Michael Comerford and that likewise the NCAA had been non-communicative or unhelpful.

Per his statement, in part, Bush said “Over the past few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and the Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman. … It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman Trophy “solely” due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated.”

FootballScoop on Thursday afternoon reached out to the NCAA and requested comment on Bush's statement as well as his quest to see his statistical accomplishments, including his 6,541 all-purpose yards from 39 career games with the Trojans, returned to both the school's and the association's record books.

