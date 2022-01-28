Skip to main content

Four Arizona State coaches reportedly leave program amid NCAA investigation

Following an NCAA investigation, Herm Edwards is facing a season with more coaching turnover than originally anticipated, including an opening at offensive coordinator.

Herm Edwards has lost four coaches this week, as a result of the ongoing NCAA investigation, according to a report.

A report from 247 today shares that, after originally being put on leave back in August while and NCAA investigation got underway, wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins have both been fired with cause. The report adds Gill is appealing his dismissal and will fight for wrongful termination.

Also, tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned earlier this week to pursue other opportunities.

Additional reports have shared that offensive coordinator Zak Hill has also resigned.

Among the allegations being investigated by the NCAA are coaches were providing free gear to prospective student athletes, paying for the travel of recruits and covering their hotels while in town and secretly meeting with recruits during the 14-month dead period during the pandemic.

Other coaches and support staff had to step up for the suspended coaches this fall, and Bobby Wade and Juston Wood are two coaches that are having their interim position coach titles shed as they're elevated to wide receivers, and tight ends coach, respectfully. Michelle Gardner was among the first to share of their promotions.

A few weeks back, former Missouri assistant Aaron Fletcher was hired to coach the secondary, and the program also recently added former Super Bowl champion coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor.

Arizona has tried to get ahead of the NCAA by self-imposing some restrictions like a reduction to their 85 scholarships and fewer official visits, but more sanctions from the NCAA are widely expected. They also kept defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who is front and center in the investigation, from traveling for recruiting purposes last year.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

