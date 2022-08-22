Four OT game ends with wild no-look trick play

Reaching into their bag of tricks last Friday night, a Georgia HS program pulled off an epic no-look pass for the win.

Patrick Mahomes may be the man responsible for making the no-look pass in football popular, but this trick play from Loganville HS (GA) last Friday night is in a different category.

Loganville opened up their fall season against Monroe Area this past Friday, and the two battled into four overtimes.

In the last overtime period, Loganville reached deep into their bag of tricks and called a gutsy trick play.

At the 13-yard line, the quarterback took a shotgun snap, handed the ball off to a wing (or slot) who came back to take a handoff before launching the ball blindly over his head to the tight end, who made an incredible diving catch.

The play captured a 45-39 win for Loganville.

What a gutsy call by the coaching staff and perfectly executed by the Loganville players.

Here are a few angles, including a sideline view of the play where you can watch it unfold just as the players did on game night.