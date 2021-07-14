After leading the Ohio program for the past 16 seasons, Frank Solich has announced his retirement this morning.

Offensive coordinator and associate head coach Tim Albin has agreed to be the new head coach and has signed a four-year deal.

The release from the school reads in part:

"After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue," said Solich, a former Home Depot National Coach of the Year (1999) and MAC Coach of the Year (2016). "I've appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it's clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family."



Solich, who was set to enter this fall as the oldest head coach at the FBS level at 76, steps away from the game as the MAC's all-time wins leader and went 115-82 overall. During his tenure they were able to engineer upsets of Pitt and Penn State and he led the program to 11 of their 13 bowl appearances, including their first five wins, in school history.

Athletic director Julie Cromoer shared the following.

"We are so grateful for all that Coach Solich has given to Ohio University and, especially, to our football program," said Cromer. "He has elevated our program to incredible heights and his legacy rests not only in the on-the-field accomplishments, but also in the lives of hundreds of Bobcats who learned about football—and life—from Coach.

Cromer adds that Solich has agreed to remain with the school as a "close advisor" to her and a resource for students, coaches and staff, sharing that they're looking forward to opportunities to celebrate his legacy.

Before becoming the head coach of the Bobcats, Solich spent six seasons as the head coach at Nebraska. He went 58-19 from 1998-2003 before being controversially fired after a 9-3 season where he was not able to coach in their Alamo Bowl appearance.

In 2005, he was named the head coach at Ohio, and after a 4-7 initial season, they went 9-5 in year two and had a double-digit wins season in 2011 at 10-4.

Albin will provide a sense of continuity for the program moving forward, as he has been a loyal part of Solich's staff for all 16 seasons. He won a NAIA national title back in 1999 as the head coach of Northwestern Oklahoma State in his third season after going 5-5, 7-3 and then 13-0 and is also a former Nebraska assistant.

"It is truly an honor to lead the Ohio University football program and I want to express my gratitude to President Sherman and Director of Athletics for their belief in me," Albin shared.

"I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program. Our team will provide an unmatched student-athlete experience both on and off the field and we will graduate young men prepared to succeed in life. With the help of our incredible staff I know great things lie ahead, and our work continues."