Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to re-join LSU staff

Wilson departed McNeese after two seasons to join Brian Kelly's LSU staff.
Author:

Frank Wilson has resigned his post as the head coach at McNeese to re-join the LSU staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated first reported Wilson's resignation.

Wilson had been at McNeese for the past two seasons, going 7-11. The Cowboys have now cycled through two head coaches with FBS ties over the past three seasons; Sterlin Gilbert spent the 2019 season leading the Cowboys, going 7-5, before taking the offensive coordinator job at Syracuse.

Wilson was a valued member of Les Miles' staff from 2010-15, serving an integral part of staffs that won the 2011 SEC title and posted five AP Top 25 finishes. 

A New Orleans native, Wilson broke into coaching at the Louisiana high school level in 1997. His first college job came on Ed Orgeron's Ole Miss staff in 2005. He coached at Southern Miss and Tennessee in between Ole Miss and LSU.

Wilson left LSU for the head coaching job at UTSA, where he went 19-29 in four seasons.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: LSU has announced Franklin as its associate head coach.

Tags
terms:
Brian KellyFrank WilsonLSU

You May Like

Joseph Gillespie

Sources: TCU hires defensive coordinator away from Tulsa

Joseph Gillespie is returning to Texas after a successful run as Tulsa's defensive coordinator.

57 minutes ago
Brian Kelly LSU

LSU, Brian Kelly poised to add 3 from Notre Dame support staff

Kelly is filling two off-field roles and a likely special teams role

1 hour ago
Waynesburg Football

Waynesburg tabs FCS assistant as new head coach

Waynesburg (D-III - PA) has announced the hire of Dr. Cornelius Coleman as their new head coach, and he will also carry a rather interesting additional title as well.

1 hour ago
Brent Pease

An update on Idaho's search

Born in Moscow, Pease's journey could soon come full circle.

3 hours ago
Bill Cronin

Hall of Fame NAIA coach calls it a career

Longtime Georgetown (NAIA - KY) head coach, and NAIA Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cronin has announced his decision to retire.

4 hours ago
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Update at Texas Tech

Joey McGuire's offensive staff is close to complete.

17 hours ago
Washington

Sources: Washington, Kalen DeBoer snagging Courtney Morgan from Michigan

It's a reunion for DeBoer and Morgan, who is set to run the Huskies' personnel department

21 hours ago
Manny Diaz

Manny Diaz expresses disappointment in farewell letter

Manny Diaz opens his farewell letter by making it very clear how he feels about the way his firing at Miami went down

21 hours ago