Sources: Frank Wilson leaves McNeese to re-join LSU staff

Frank Wilson has resigned his post as the head coach at McNeese to re-join the LSU staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated first reported Wilson's resignation.

Wilson had been at McNeese for the past two seasons, going 7-11. The Cowboys have now cycled through two head coaches with FBS ties over the past three seasons; Sterlin Gilbert spent the 2019 season leading the Cowboys, going 7-5, before taking the offensive coordinator job at Syracuse.

Wilson was a valued member of Les Miles' staff from 2010-15, serving an integral part of staffs that won the 2011 SEC title and posted five AP Top 25 finishes.

A New Orleans native, Wilson broke into coaching at the Louisiana high school level in 1997. His first college job came on Ed Orgeron's Ole Miss staff in 2005. He coached at Southern Miss and Tennessee in between Ole Miss and LSU.

Wilson left LSU for the head coaching job at UTSA, where he went 19-29 in four seasons.

Update: LSU has announced Franklin as its associate head coach.