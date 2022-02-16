Franklin & Marshall selects new head coach

Franklin & Marshall College, a Division III school in Lancaster, Pa., has hired Tom Blumenauer as its new head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Blumenauer comes from Williams College, where he was the offensive coordinator for the past six years. Williams went 9-0 and won its first NESCAC championship in a decade this past season. The Ephs finished ninth in Division III in passing efficiency (170.42), averaging 412.2 yards and 34.1 points per game.

"Tom has a proven track record of building incredible relationships with his players, coaches, and alumni while cultivating an inclusive environment amongst his team," said AD Lauren Packer Webster. "Leading first and foremost as an educator to maximize the experience of our scholar-athletes, he is constantly looking for innovative ways to unlock the full potential of his players as impactful leaders on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Tom brings a very specific vision on how he will create a team that is a source of pride for the entire Franklin & Marshall community and I know that his passion and energy will lead to even greater success as we begin the next chapter of Franklin & Marshall football."

Blumenauer played linebacker and safety at Ithaca from 2004-06, and coached at St. Lawrence, Endicott and Bowdoin before Williams.

"I am thrilled to be named the new head football coach at Franklin & Marshall College," stated Blumenauer. "I would like to thank President Altmann, Director of Athletics & Recreation Lauren Packer Webster, and the search committee for this incredible opportunity. Throughout the process it became clear to me that F&M is a special place that cares deeply for each student. It is an honor to be joining an institution known for its academic excellence and rich athletic traditions. I am excited to meet the team and begin our preparation for the 2022 season."

Blumenauer takes over for John Troxell, who stepped down in December after 16 seasons leading the fantastically-named Diplomats to take over at his alma mater, Lafayette College. The Diplomats went 6-5 in 2021.

